Michigan State OL Tanner Miller Talks Honor of Being Named Team Captain
Offensive lineman Tanner Miller is preparing or his first game as a Michigan State Spartan, a game that will mark the beginning of a new chapter in what has already been a successful college career.
Having faith in his coach, Jonathan Smith, as well as his position coach, Jim Michalczik, both of whom he played under in his five seasons at Oregon State, Miller transferred to Michigan State this offseason, looking to make one last statement in his final year of eligibility.
Despite having yet to suit up for the Green and White for an official game, Miller's teammates elected him as one of its five team captain, three of which were transfers.
"I thought it was really cool because our captains are voted on by the team," Miller told reporters on Tuesday. "So, obviously, these guys see me as a representation of the group, and I appreciate that a lot. So, now my goal is just to represent them the way they want me to."
Miller isn't necessarily the most vocal leader, but it's his experience in the offense that has allowed him to be a guide for this Michigan State offensive line.
"I didn't try to be too vocal [when I got here], try to be someone that I'm not," Miller said. "I would just say I tried to kind of -- obviously, I understand their [the coaches'] philosophy and the culture that they want to bring. So, I tried to just instill that in these guys and kind of help them learn the playbook on the offensive side. Learn the playbook, learn the scheme, all of that stuff."
Miller was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team by league coaches last year, having helped lead an offensive line that had been in the running for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation's best offensive line.
The veteran lineman's experience in this system, along with his five years at the collegiate level have helped mold him into the leader his teammates saw when they chose their captains.
Miller's fellow team captains are Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles, defensive tackle Maverick Hansen, running back Nate Carter and linebacker Jordan Turner.
