Oregon State vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds for West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinal

The Gonzaga Bulldogs don't have the team they've had in years past, but they're still the favorites to win the West Coast Conference and have a chance to go on a deep run in March.

Before they think about the NCAA Tournament, they have to focus on winning the WCC Tournament. They earned a BYE to the semifinals tonight when they'll take on Oregon State, which is fresh off a narrow 78-77 win against San Francisco.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this West Coast showdown.

Oregon State vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Oregon State +20.5 (-118)

Gonzaga -20.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Oregon State +1600

Gonzaga -4500

Total

OVER 143.5 (-115)

UNDER 143.5 (-105)

Oregon State vs. Gonzaga How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Orleans Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Oregon State Record: 17-15 (9-9 in WCC)

Gonzaga Record: 28-3 (16-2 in WCC)

Oregon State vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

Oregon State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Oregon State's last six games

Gonzaga is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Gonzaga's last seven games

Oregon State vs. Gonzaga Key Player to Watch

Graham Ike, F - Gonzaga Bulldogs

Graham Ike is a force to be reckoned with. If Gonzaga wins the conference tournament and goes on a run in the NCAA Tournament, it's going to be because of him. He's averaging 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He's a dominant force on both sides of the court, and teams have to find an answer for him.

Oregon State vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick

This is a nightmare matchup for Oregon State, so I'm not afraid of laying the big number. Gonzaga ranks 22nd in effective field goal percentage and second in defensive efficiency. Oregon State is 204th in effective field goal percentage and 240th in defensive efficiency.

Not only that, but Oregon State is 271st in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 48.2% of available rebounds. Gonzaga is 11th in that metric, grabbing 55.8% of boards. The Beavers have no player who can match up with Graham Ike down low.

I'll lay the points with the Bulldogs.

Pick: Gonzaga -20.5 (-104)

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $100 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!