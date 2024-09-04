Michigan State OL Will Take Time to Develop
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to go 2-0 as they travel to take on the Maryland Terrapins this Saturday.
The Spartans narrowly escaped Florida Atlantic last Friday, and many things did not go well for Jonathan Smith’s squad.
Michigan State could not move the ball well, especially on the ground. Outside of Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams’ big run in the second quarter, the Spartans did not get the run game going.
That was largely due to the offensive line's performance. Although the Spartans’ O-Line earned a high grade from Pro Football Focus, the eye test showed that they did not open up holes for their running backs.
Will the Spartans’ offensive line play better against the Terrapins?
They may not look like world-beaters, but there is a chance they look better than last week.
Spartan fans may need to accept that this offensive line will not be one of the best units in the Big Ten in 2024. Developing the offensive line will undoubtedly take time.
Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik knew what kind of task he faced when he took the job, following Smith from Oregon State. He did an excellent job turning around the Beavers’ offensive line, even turning Taliese Fuaga into a first-round pick.
There is talent on this offensive line, but it is young talent that needs to spend time with Michalczik as he molds them to their full potential.
That includes a player like Stanton Ramil, who rotated in during Friday’s game. Ramil is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered during last year’s fall camp.
There are also lots of new pieces on the line. Brandon Baldwin is the only returning player who played starter snaps as a Spartan last season. Tanner Miller was an All-American for the Beavers last season, while Luke Newman was an FCS All-American at Holy Cross.
Although those are two talented offensive linemen, they need time to work with the other linemen with whom they will share the field. Experience is one of the best elements of an offensive line, and it’s something the Spartans do not have yet.
While the Spartans will eventually play good football on the offensive line, it may not be this year. Spartan fans need to be patient with Michalczik and the work he plans to do with this group.
