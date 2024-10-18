Michigan State Players to Keep an Eye on Against Iowa
Michigan State will face Iowa in East Lansing this weekend. They will need everyone to play to their best to pull off an upset win over the Hawkeyes. Sean Bock of 247 Sports believes numerous Michigan State players will have the most significant impact on Saturday’s matchup between the Spartans and the Hawkeyes.
Bock listed quarterback Aidan Chiles as arguably the most critical Michigan State player to watch. “Chiles has completed 56.6 percent of his passes this year with five touchdowns and eight interceptions,” Bock said. “He also has four fumbles on the season and leads Big Ten quarterbacks in turnover-worthy plays with 15. Chiles can extend plays with the best of them, and has a lot of upside with his playmaking ability and size.
Bock also believes running back Nate Carter and wide receiver Nick Marsh will play a vital role in Michigan State’s game plan. “Carter had 108 rushing yards last season against Iowa, and has been Michigan State's go-to back along with Kayron Lynch-Adams,” Bock said.
“Michigan State's leading wide receiver this season is Marsh, who was a four-star talent coming out of high school. Marsh leads the team with 320 yards and is second on the team with 16 catches and a touchdown catch. His best game of the season came against Maryland, where he had eight catches for 194 yards and a score.
Bock credited tight end Jack Velling with a productive season so far for the Spartans. “Coming over from Oregon State, Velling has been one of Chiles' top targets in the passing game,” Bock said. “He has 19 catches for 238 yards on the season and is a big part of the offense. I think we'll see more of Kyler Fisher on the field with Velling out there.”
Tanner Miller was the player on Michigan State’s offensive line to watch. “Michigan State's offensive line has not been good this season, but Miller has been one of the few bright spots. The starting center has been a solid pass-blocker this fall for Michigan State and will be one of the linemen tasked with containing Aaron Graves, who is coming off his best outing of the year against Washington.
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive back Charles Brantley “has been one of Michigan State's top overall defensive players on Pro Football Focus this season,” Brock said. “He leads the team with three interceptions and has been strong in coverage overall.”
Bock listed linebackers Jordan Turner and Cal Haladay as integral parts of the Spartans defense. “Turner is Michigan State's leading tackler this year at the linebacker position and will play a key role in stopping Iowa's rushing attack,” Bock said. “Turner is Michigan State's highest-graded defensive player against the run, with a score of 85.0, which is fantastic. Turner also has three sacks on the year.
“Haladay has also graded out poorly on PFF this season, but the Spartans will need him this week to perform well at the linebacker spot along with Turner. Haladay has struggled in the tackling department this season, so Iowa may try, and exploit that with Johnson.”
