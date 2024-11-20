Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles Could Be Breakout Candidate for 2025
Aidan Chiles' inaugural campaign with the Michigan State Spartans has not exactly been an easy one, as he has thrown 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 10 games.
However, Chiles has displayed significant potential and has made clear progress as the 2024 season has progressed.
Most recently, the Oregon State transfer went 23-for-40 with 256 yards and a couple of touchdowns while carrying the ball 12 times for 40 yards in a loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.
While Michigan State lost the contest, it was due to no fault of Chiles, who actually had one of his better performances of the year in the defeat.
“I think he’s played better," said Spartans coach Jonathan Smith. "I look at the way he’s carrying the ball. He’s decisive in the run game. Competitive. Did a good job taking care of the ball, didn’t turn it over last week. I think there’s a lot that he’s continued to progress in."
Does this mean Chiles is headed for a breakout season in 2025?
It very well could, and he has the tools at his disposal in order to make that come to fruition.
While Montorie Foster will be graduating after this season, fellow wide receiver Nick Marsh is clearly on the rise, and other young wideouts like Aziah Johnson and Jaron Glover could make a tremendous impact next year.
Plus, Chiles is just 19 years old. He has ample room to grow, and there is no question that his talent is palpable.
We've seen this with young collegiate quarterbacks before. Their first season may be a bit rough, but after getting a year of experience under their belt, the game becomes much easier in Year 2.
That could absolutely happen for Chiles, who is widely viewed as a legitimate NFL prospect oozing with enormous potential.
Unfortunately, Chiles is currently playing for a Michigan State squad that just isn't very good, but that could change next season if Chiles takes a major step forward.
The Spartans are just 4-6 on the season and will face Purdue and Rutgers to close out the year. They need to win both games in order to make a bowl game.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.