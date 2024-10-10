Michigan State QB Credited with One of the Top Throws in the Country
Michigan State has added plenty of talent in many areas since Coach Jonathan Smith took over in East Lansing.
The quarterback position was one of those positions, as the Spartans accepted quarterback Aidan Chiles, one of the top transfer quarterbacks in the country this offseason. Chiles has been a significant part of the team’s successes and struggles this season.
Clint Brewster of CBS Sports recently ranked the best throws in college football from last weekend. He listed quarterback Aidan Chiles’ 44-yard completion to talented wide receiver Nick Marsh as one of those throws.
“The Spartans were looking to pull an upset on a Friday night at Autzen Stadium, and this huge fourth-down throw put them in a great position to take an early lead,” Brewster said.
“On fourth-and-2 at Oregon's 46-yard line, Aidan Chiles faked the handoff, set his feet, and ripped one about 40 yards downfield that Nick Marsh hauled in and took to the 2-yard line.”
Brewster credits Chiles with a tremendous fake to fool the defense and help set up the long completion. Fisher noted that Chiles has one of the best arms of any quarterback in college football. However, Brewster also pointed out the fact that Chiles has routinely turned the ball over for the Spartans to live up to their potential.
"Chiles does a great job selling the fake here and laying up a very catchable ball up to his receiver on this play," Brewster said. "Chiles has one of the most explosive arms in college football and has completed ten throws of 20-plus yards this year as a redshirt freshman."
“Michigan State turned it over on the next play, but this huge conversion was worth +6.5 EPA. That's the second- highest EPA throw by Chiles this season. Chiles, the No. 2 transfer QB in the class of 2024, has appeared on this list a few times now. He must cut down on turnovers, but the Spartans clearly have something special.”
Although the Spartans are on a three-game losing streak, Smith has started the rebuilding on the right foot. The Spartans have played well so far this season, only losing games to teams with better rosters than them. This is a realistic and respectable start for Smith and the Spartans.
