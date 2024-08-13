Michigan State QB's Elite Skill Will Boost Offense
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for good quarterback play, as they have struggled at that position in the last couple of seasons.
Payton Thorne did not repeat his 2021 success in 2022 without Kenneth Walker III in the backfield, and the Spartans’ revolving door of Noah Kim, Katin Houser, and Sam Leavitt never found any consistency.
When Jonathan Smith was named the next head coach in East Lansing, rumors immediately began to swirl that star freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles would follow Smith from Oregon State.
Those rumors proved true, and Chiles will be the Spartans’ starting quarterback in 2024. His mere presence in a Spartan helmet is enough for MSU fans to be excited about what he can do this season and in the future.
Smith made a point of playing Chiles during the third series of every game last season during his freshman campaign despite already having an established quarterback with DJ Uiagalelei.
Smith knew Chiles’ talent was undeniable, so he wanted to expose him to the college game as soon as possible.
Now, Chiles has his biggest opportunity as a starter entering his sophomore season.
Chiles has great size, makes good decisions with the football, and has a strong arm. He can also use his legs to extend plays on the run or take off and pick up yards himself.
Chiles ran for 79 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts with the Beavers last season. He did not run often, but when he did, it was effective. Chiles’ legs are expected to be a major part of the Spartans’ offense this season.
Of course, Nathan Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams will still be the featured players in the run game, but Chiles’ read options should be tough for defenses to handle along with those two.
Michigan State has not had a quarterback as dynamic running the ball as Chiles since Brian Lewerke rushed for 1,255 yards in his Spartan career.
Chiles’ size, downhill speed, and elusiveness give him the potential to be one of the most dynamic rushing quarterbacks in the Big Ten. His versatility could elevate the Spartans’ offense.
