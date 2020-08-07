Michigan State RT Jordan Reid Opts out of 2020 Season

Michigan State's Jordan Reid becomes the second Spartan to opt-out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Friday morning, Reid released a statement via Twitter saying, "After thoughtful talks with my family, coaching staff and academic advisors, I have decided to opt-out of the 2020 football season. I will be graduating in December with my undergrad and plan on coming back to MSU for my 5th year.

"Due to all the uncertainty in regards to COVID-19 and personal family experiences, I feel this is the best choice for me during these tough times. I would like to thank Coach Tucker and Coach Kapilovic for being understanding and supportive during these times.

"With that being said, I wish my brothers the best of luck this season as I will be cheering them on! I look forward to what the future holds and can't wait to hit the ground running next season."

Jacub Panasiuk and Reid both plan on coming back next year, but will sit this season out because of the coronavirus.

When asked about Panasiuk's decision Mel Tucker said, "I am 100% supporting him in what he wants to do."

Tucker added he has been in discussion about opting out with a few other players who are considering the same options. It seems as though Reid was one of them.

