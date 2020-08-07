Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Michigan State RT Jordan Reid Opts out of 2020 Season

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Jordan Reid becomes the second Spartan to opt-out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Friday morning, Reid released a statement via Twitter saying, "After thoughtful talks with my family, coaching staff and academic advisors, I have decided to opt-out of the 2020 football season. I will be graduating in December with my undergrad and plan on coming back to MSU for my 5th year.

"Due to all the uncertainty in regards to COVID-19 and personal family experiences, I feel this is the best choice for me during these tough times. I would like to thank Coach Tucker and Coach Kapilovic for being understanding and supportive during these times.

"With that being said, I wish my brothers the best of luck this season as I will be cheering them on! I look forward to what the future holds and can't wait to hit the ground running next season."

Jacub Panasiuk and Reid both plan on coming back next year, but will sit this season out because of the coronavirus.

When asked about Panasiuk's decision Mel Tucker said, "I am 100% supporting him in what he wants to do."

Tucker added he has been in discussion about opting out with a few other players who are considering the same options. It seems as though Reid was one of them.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State HC Mel Tucker on Heading into Fall Camp

Michigan State's Mel Tucker is excited to get back on the football field.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Most 5-Star Recruits in Big Ten

The Spartans now have the most five-star recruits in Big Ten history.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 3-Star ATH Alex Afari

The Spartans offer three-star student-athlete Alex Afari out of West Chester, Ohio.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Projected to Finish Sixth in Big Ten East

If college football happens, Michigan State is projected to finish sixth in the Big Ten East.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State AD Bill Beekman on Big Ten Schedule Update

Bill Beekman, MSU's Athletic Director, issued a statement following the Big Ten's release of the new football schedule.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: There's Work to be Done

The Spartans might have their work cut out for them in 2020.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Jacub Panasiuk Opts out of 2020 Season

Michigan State senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk is opting out of the 2020 season.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Football Players Write COVID-19 Proposal to NCAA

Big Ten football players present a written proposal to the NCAA and conference amidst concerns about the coronavirus.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Draymond Green, No. 4 Best CBB IQ Since 2000

Former Spartan, Draymond Green, has been listed among some of the best basketball IQs since 2000.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Updated Big Ten Football Schedule

Spartan Nation looks at any and all changes made to Michigan State's updated college football schedule.

McLain Moberg