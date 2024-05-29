Michigan State's Cal Haladay Ranks No. 3 in Career Tackles Among Active Players
Michigan State football hasn't received much respect this offseason in terms of where it stacks up against the rest of college football, but it does have pieces who are considered among the best at their respective positions.
Take Spartan linebacker Cal Haladay for example. The three-year letterwinner is going into his redshirt senior season and has put together quite the stat sheet in his collegiate career so far.
According to Pro Football Focus, Haladay is third among all college football players in career tackles with 308. He trails only Syracuse's Marlowe Wax (324) and Iowa's Nick Jackson (455).
Caladay has led Michigan State in tackles in each of the past three seasons. He comes off a 2023 campaign in which he posted 91 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 1.0 sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries in 12 games.
The linebacker came onto the scene in 2021 after redshirting his freshman season. Starting in 12 of 13 games, he became a critical asset to a Spartan team that went 11-2 with a victory in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a game in which Haladay sealed the win with a 78-yard pick-six. He was named the Defensive MVP of that game.
Halday was named a Big Ten honorable mention that season. The following year, he recorded a career-best 120 tackles, 11.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks. His 10.0 tackles per game led the Big Ten.
Haladay received second-team All-Big Ten honors for the 2022 season.
Haladay is currently 18th all-time in Spartan football history in career tackles. He will surely move up the ladder this coming season and will likely move into the top 10.
