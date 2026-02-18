Crystal-Ball Prediction Has MSU Landing Elite 2027 Defensive Back

Under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State has been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail in recent weeks, with the Spartans continuing to emerge as contenders for some of the top prospects in the class.

One of those prospects is a four-star in-state defensive back, and while several programs are pursuing him, two recruiting analysts recently logged a crystal-ball prediction for the Spartans to land him.

Analyst Predicts Spartans to Land 4-Star 2027 Defensive Back

Throughout his recruitment, Michigan State has been targeting Gideon Gash, a four-star defensive back from Catholic Central High School in Novi, Michigan. The Spartans first offered him in June 2025 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Detroit Catholic Central's Gideon Gash celebrates a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Gash one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class, but he also has ties to Michigan State, as his oldest brother, Caleb, is a linebacker for the Spartans, and his other brother, Samson, is a four-star wide receiver signee in the program's 2026 class.

While several programs are actively pursuing Gash, Michigan State has emerged as the frontrunner for the four-star defensive back.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

As the Spartans continue to trend in the right direction with Gash, both Justin Thind and Corey Robinson of 247Sports’ SpartanTailgate logged crystal-ball predictions for Michigan State to win his recruitment.

While Thind and Robinson’s predictions don’t guarantee that the Spartans will land Gash, they are a positive sign for Michigan State fans, especially given that both analysts are over 96% accurate in their all-time crystal-ball picks.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

247Sports is the second recruiting site to predict Michigan State to land Gash, as Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for the same outcome earlier this month.

If Wiltfong, Thind, and Robinson’s predictions prove correct, Gash would be an excellent addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 304 overall player nationally, the No. 34 cornerback, and the No. 7 prospect in Michigan.

Detroit Catholic Central (11) Gideon Gash stretches out on a ball thrown too high for him as East Kentwood (11) Stephan Jones defends during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 football semifinals between Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood et Jackson High School in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although the Spartans appear to be in good standing with Gash, they’ll face competition for him from several programs, including Indiana, Michigan, Texas Tech, and others.

Still, based on the recent predictions, it’s clear that, as of now, Gash’s recruitment is the Spartans’ to lose. If Fitzgerald and his staff can continue making progress with him in the coming months and get him on campus for an official visit this spring, Michigan State should have a strong chance to land the 2027 defensive back.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU being predicted to land Gideon Gash when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW