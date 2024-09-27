Michigan State's Defense Respects OSU, Yet Confident in its Abilities
Michigan State will soon face one of the best teams in the country when it plays Ohio State at home on Saturday. The Spartans are coming off their first loss of the season, a game they had a shot to win late in but failed to finish. Four games into the season, Michigan State has performed admirably and looks to do so again against the Buckeyes.
Michigan State’s defense played Boston College well, but a last-minute mistake by the unit cost the Spartans the game. As they try to bounce back with a better showing against Ohio State, Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay said Michigan State’s defense respects Ohio State’s offense but is still confident in its abilities as a unit.
“We know that they're good, and we know that they're going to be an explosive offense,” Haladay said on Wednesday. “And I think our ability to respond, even if they do get a big play, to come back the next play and be able to bow up and limit points on the board, I think that'll be a really key factor in the game.”
Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall said Michigan State can play well against any team in the country. He said Coach Jonathan Smith’s message to the team this week was simple.
“I think we believe that we can beat anybody, no matter who it is,” Hall said. “I've said it before, we're going to respect everybody that we play on the same level. We know that they are a good team with good athletes, but we are also a good team with good athletes.
“Coach Smith, at our team meeting yesterday, emphasized, ‘Leave your capes at home.’ We don't need any superheroes. We just need 11 people on the field at a time doing their job.”
Michigan State’s coaching staff took a more reserved approach. Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has previously coached against Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly multiple times. He says the Spartans defense will need extra time to prepare for Ohio State’s offense.
“We’re familiar with some of the stuff that [Kelly] does, but he always poses a problem for you,” Martin said. “We’ll need some extra time in the film room to get the guys caught up in the things that they do.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.