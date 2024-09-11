Michigan State's Legi Suiaunoa Talks DL Performance in Week 2, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's defensive line has been on a tear so far this season.
Despite the unit having endured as turnover as it did this offseason, the Spartans have dominated defensively in the trenches.
Of course, the success starts with Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, who has quickly fielded the best product from his group that he could have in the short time this unit has been together.
Suiaunoa addressed the media on Wednesday. You can watch his entire press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from Suiaunoa's presser:
Q: Seven sacks Week 1, just one in Week 2, was there anything diferent you saw?
Suiaunoa: "Yeah, we had some opportunities, definitely, in terms of getting to the quarterback. That's the emphasis this week, is being able to finish some of those. We had some opportunities to hit the quarterback, get the quarterback down. Little details in what we're trying to get done in terms of our angles and rushing the quarterback, that always helps. A wrong step here, or a false step here or a bad read here, that could cost us an opportunity to get to the quarterback. So, those are things that we're going into this weekend trying to get better at."
Q: Your guys have done a good job maintaining their gaps and assignments, how much does that play a factor in the ability to chase the ball the way you guys have been able to?
Suiaunoa: "Well, I think whenever you get 11 guys doing what they're supposed to be doing and doing it at a high level, you're going to have some success on defense. And I think, more often than not, our guys have been able to do that. Our guys have done a great job so far diving into the game plan, diving into our opponents, and then, having an idea of when they line up -- formation leads, some tips that they've been able to get from watching film. Our staff's been able to put together a game plan that they can hang on to and they've been able to execute the first two games. So, that's always a good thing when the guys know what they're supposed to be doing, feel confident in what they're supposed to be doing, and then, [when] they do it full speed, more often than not, we're going to come out on top."
