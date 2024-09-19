Michigan State's Run Game Will Be Crucial vs. Tough BC Team
3-0. Jonathan Smith’s Michigan State Spartans are undefeated through three games.
It is a sight Spartan fans have not seen since 2021 when Kenneth Walker became a darling in East Lansing for four months.
Michigan State eeked by Florida Atlantic, pulled off an upset against Maryland, and took care of business against Prairie View A&M. That is how this team has gotten to where it is now.
Trying to win a fourth consecutive game, Michigan State faces its toughest test.
The Spartans will go on the road to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles, a team whose first-year coach also has them playing at a high level.
Boston College is 2-1 after a statement win against Florida State, a blowout of Duquesne, and a quality road loss to the Missouri Tigers. Bill O’Brien has things moving faster than expected in Chestnut Hill, but fans are not complaining.
For Michigan State to win this game, one thing has to improve: the run game.
Despite beating an FCS team by 40, the Spartans struggled to open up running lanes between the tackles for Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams. That has to be better against the best run defense they will face so far this season.
The Eagles rank 27th in the nation in stopping the run, which is easily the best mark of all the teams Michigan State has seen.
Defensive tackle Cam Horsley will be a problem for the Spartans. He has a 76.8 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest mark on the team.
Michigan State’s run game has to prove it can hold up against the top teams the Spartans play. If it cannot, the Spartans could be in danger of missing a bowl game.
It is impressive that Michigan State has been able to win games without a reliable run game thus far. It speaks to the arm talent of Aidan Chiles and his ability to will the team to victory.
However, the Spartans cannot ask Chiles to throw the ball 35-40 times a game and expect to win. It is nothing against the young quarterback, but it is not a winning formula against top teams.
The Spartans’ run game faces its first test of the season against Boston College this Saturday night. If the run game does not show up, the Spartans could be in trouble.
