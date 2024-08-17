Michigan State's Star O-Linemen Both Started College as Underdogs
Michigan State brought in two very valued offensive linemen through the transfer portal this offseason in Tanner Miller and Luke Newman.
Both stars were All-Conference players at their former programs -- Miller at Oregon State and Newman at Holy Cross.
But each of their journeys didn't start so gloriously.
Miller, for instance, entered Oregon State as a walk-on. Today, he is one of the top interior linemen in the Big Ten.
The former Beaver lineman's collegiate path can serve as an example for younger players on how your dreams can be achieved, no matter where you start.
"Just work," Miller said on Thursday. "I mean, if you believe in yourself and you've got people behind you like my parents that believed in me, anything's truly possible in this world. So, I think just work, believe in yourself and don't get discouraged when things don't go your way. As long as you keep hammering, keep going, things will work out."
None of that is to say there won't be difficult times. But overcoming those times is what separates the players who reach a high level of success and those who don't.
"It gets tough," Miller said. "There's some days where you kind of question what I'm doing. 'Am I doing the right thing?' The whole nine yards. So, there's going to be hard, rough spots, but as long as you keep pushing, keep fighting, you'll survive."
Miller's teammate, Newman, who is also expected to be one of the top offensive linemen in the conference this year, had a similar journey. The former Holy Cross lineman came out of high school with just two offers, both of which were from FCS schools.
Like Miller, Newman's road to where he is today can also be looked at as a model of how to get to where you want to be.
"I think that goes along with just being patient," Newman said. "You come here as a freshman, you don't know the playbook, trying to beat everyone here on the team as well, as is any new guy. I told them to take it day by day, right? I mean, it's easy to get a little flustered when you're in a place such as this. Big storied history, Big Ten football, it's a lot for an 18-, 19-year-old kid to handle at times. And I've been in those shoes before, even at Holy Cross, where even it's a smaller school. It's still kind college football, like, you've made it, you're a Division I player, and guys around you are Division I players, too, and the stuff that you do in high school isn't necessarily going to work out here."
