Michigan State Secondary Coach Blue Adams: 'I Couldn't Have Inherited a Better Room'
It can be challenging for coaches who are new to a program to adjust to coaching new players. You go from a group you grew close to at your previous program to a whole new unit, one you have to learn from scratch.
The Michigan State safeties, though, have made the transition easy for Spartans secondary coach Blue Adams.
Adams, who was one of more than a handful of coaches to follow Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State, has been pleased by the leadership he has seen from his safeties so far.
"Malik's [Spencer] another guy, man -- like, I think all of those guys back there [are] good men in their room," Adams said. "Malik's doing well; he's probably another leader back there. Dillon Tatum is a leader back there that's helping us get better. Angelo Grose. I mean, I couldn't have inherited a better group, from just men, and then, they're great ball players. And so, I think they're doing a good job."
Those aforementioned players are all returners and all had to prevail through the adversity of last season.
"The things that these men have gone through last year, even now in life, when we hit the grass, when we're in the building, they just find a way to find a way," Adams said. "They find a way to make it work. And I'm pretty sure it can get stressful outsid the building. And if it becomes too stressful, they're always up in our rooms, in our offices, and we'll talk. And sometimes, it's amazing to hear the conversations outside of football once we get up in there. And we just get an opportunity just to sit back and not really look at football. And there's some funny dudes."
That leadership in Adams' secondary will be valuable this season, given all the turnover on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.
The Spartans are less than a week away from hosting Florida Atlantic in their season opener. Friday's game at Spartan Stadium, Coach Smith's first as Michigan State's head coach, is set for 7 p.m.
