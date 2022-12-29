Skip to main content

Tom Izzo expects Malik Hall to play vs. Buffalo

The Spartans could get back one of their key contributors soon...

Michigan State small forward Malik Hall is on track to return from a stress-related foot injury that has sidelined the senior since the Spartans' home game against Villanova back on Nov. 18.

On Wednesday, men's basketball coach Tom Izzo confirmed that he expected Hall to play this Friday (Dec. 30) when Michigan State hosts Mid-American Conference foe, Buffalo.

“I think he’ll still play on Friday. How much? I don’t know," Izzo said. "He practiced the first two days, kind of practiced half of today and then we gave him some time off."

Izzo and his staff are being cautious with Hall, as they were with sophomore Jaden Akins, who underwent a surgical repair and missed about nine weeks of practice leading up to the start of Michigan State's 2022-23 season.

 “You know, you go into that stretch where you’re a little sore [after not having been able to practice]," Izzo said. "You’re off for 9-10 weeks, you come back – the foot might be fine, [but] it’s going to be sore around it.”

After suffering a minor setback in the Villanova game, Akins has played in each of the last four games for Michigan State. He scored an efficient and career-high 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the Spartans' last outing against Oakland.

In addition to getting back to full physical health, there are mental hurdles to overcome as well, which Izzo noted.

“In the back of your mind, are you thinking one way? We’re not taking any chances with [Malik], as we didn’t with Jaden," Izzo said.

“Jaden’s got to get back to normal too. I think, physically right now, Jaden’s at 97 percent. Now it’s mentally. Can I go in there and offensive rebound? Can I guard like I was guarding? Because he hasn’t yet. Those are all things that come."

Izzo confirmed that Hall has scrimmaged with the team in recent practices, and it's evident how much better Michigan State is with both Hall and Akins back in the lineup.

"I actually took him out of practice today…in the second half. He was actually really good yesterday, as far as his health," Izzo said of Hall.

“We were scrimmaging a couple times — we’re a better basketball team with them guys. Now, I can say it and we’re going to be a better basketball team. Whether it’s enough only time will tell.”

After hosting Buffalo on Dec. 30, Michigan State will return to Big Ten play to begin 2023 when they host Nebraska (Jan. 3) and Michigan (Jan. 7) during the first week of the new year.

