Coming off a 2-5 debut season at Michigan State, very few expected head coach Mel Tucker to lead the Spartans to such a vast turnaround one year later in 2021.

Yet, that's exactly what happened, as MSU won 11 games, beat rival Michigan and capped the season with a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over Pittsburgh.

Now, with the success that Tucker is having on the recruiting trail, Michigan State is beginning to gain national attention, and that continued with ESPN's release of their 2022 future power rankings.

These rankings provide a three-year outlook (2022-2024) for what ESPN considers the Top 25 programs right now in the sport, and are based off the results of previous recent seasons, recruiting rankings and coaching situations.

The Spartans come in ranked No. 18 by ESPN, which feels a little bit low. However, considering Michigan State went unranked in these projections ahead of the 2021 season, and that the Spartans went 16-17 in the three seasons prior to going 11-2 last year, it does make some sense.

Still, there are a lot of reasons for optimism in Spartan football, and Tucker's impact on recruiting, and shaping the roster via the transfer portal, stands above it all.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg weighed in:

Like Baylor, Michigan State's trajectory changed dramatically in 2021 under a promising second-year coach (Mel Tucker). The Spartans won their first eight games and finished 11-2 with a Peach Bowl championship and a No. 11 final ranking. Tucker received a 10-year, $95 million contract, a financial flex from Michigan State indicating its desire to be a frequent championship contender. After working the transfer portal better than any program in 2021, Michigan State signed the nation's No. 16 recruiting class.

The Spartans were quite good defending against the run last season, but by now Michigan State fans are well-aware of the struggles the defense had in defending against the pass. Improvement in the secondary ranks as a top priority for Tucker and MSU this fall.

Rittenberg writes:

Offensively, Michigan State made great strides in 2021 under the direction of offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, as well as the emergence of quarterback Payton Thorne, who developed into one of the Big Ten's top signal-callers a season ago.

There are concerns with depth along the offensive line, and the loss of running back Kenneth Walker III in the backfield was massive. But the Spartans have the pieces at wide receiver to be able to put up points on the scoreboard.

Rittenberg weighed in on MSU's offensive outlook as well:

In terms of individual areas, ESPN ranks Michigan State at No. 15 in future QB rankings, and No. 18 in future offensive ranking, though the Spartans' defense was not included in ESPN's Top 25 future defense rankings.

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI