Paul Biancardi Praises Michigan State’s Basketball Recruiting Class
Michigan State basketball has been having a great year both on and off the court. Winning against the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in the most famous basketball arena in the country, Madison Square Garden. Not only winning but beating them by almost 20 points.
While Michigan State, on the court, is having a great start to its season, Michigan State off the court has just finished its season. As the early signing day period has ended, Michigan State has recruited and signed one of the top recruiting classes in college basketball for the 2026 class.
Recently, ESPN’s national recruiting director, Paul Biancardi, has placed Michigan State as one of the top recruiting classes in the country. ESPN’s team recruiting rankings are scheduled to be released this upcoming Monday.
As of right now, Michigan State ranks sixth in the class, however it's not fully updated as center Ethan Taylor has not been added to the list of commits for MSU’s class.
What Biancardi Said.
“After not being ranked entering the early signing window, surprised to see Michigan State in the conversation as a top recruiting class? Don't be.”
“After their 2025 class finished ranked outside the top 25, the Spartans stormed back in 2026, landing four SC Next 100 recruits: No. 32 C Ethan Taylor, No. 50 SG Jasiah Jervis, No. 70 PF Julius Avent and No. 89 PG Carlos Medlock Jr. Each player brings a different dimension.”
“Izzo's approach to recruiting has remained steadfast even in a changing era of big-money high school recruits and the revolving door of the transfer portal. In a lot of ways, he recruits with the same intensity he had as an assistant at Michigan State under Jud Heathcote. Even today, the hall of famer won't be outworked for a recruit. And to those who say he's too old school in his approach?”
“That's not to say Michigan State won't go into the portal, but the Spartans' five transfers over four years is certainly a low number. Izzo's formula has created elite stability and plenty of success under Izzo even in a chaotic college basketball landscape. The 2026 class looks ready to carry the baton.”
Once the updated ESPN rankings are released on Monday, Michigan State will most likely have a top five class, or even the number one class. With still many programs not finished recruiting, it feels good knowing that Tom Izzo already has his guys signed and committed to playing for MSU next season.
