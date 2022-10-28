OPINION: Don't count Michigan State out against the Wolverines

What is usually my weekly “Know Your Opponent” article, is thrown out the window for this game. Records don’t matter in rivalry games.

“Pride comes before the fall.”

For over the past decade, Michigan State football has been living by that phrase, said by former head coach Mark Dantonio, after former Michigan running back Mike Hart made his infamous “little brother” remarks. It has fueled the Spartans against their hated rival Michigan.

The Wolverines are favored by over three touchdowns, but that hasn’t stopped Michigan State from winning this game before. As recently as 2020, Michigan was favored by 21.5, and fell short against the Spartans. In 2017, MSU was more than a two score underdog going to Ann Arbor and won. It should also be noted that 2017 game was also a 7:30 kickoff, on ABC.

Superstitions out of the way, Michigan State has a fighting chance to win this game.

The Spartans are returning key players at the right time. The win over Wisconsin before the bye week gave Michigan State a lot of confidence as they prepared during past two weeks.

Defensively, safety Xavier Henderson provides vocal leadership that no one else can, and his return to the lineup was vitally important. Jacoby Windmon has shown his versatile ability, moving between defensive end and linebacker, and is proven to be a playmaker at both positions.

Defensive tackle Jacob Slade is also back, and fellow tackle Derrick Harmon has been playing his best football lately. Those two provide the Spartans with a run-stuffin duo in the middle of the trenches.

On offense, quarterback Payton Thorne improved against the Badgers after three lackluster games. Having best friend and star receiver Jayden Reed back 100 percent healthy played a key part in that. Additionally, Michigan State’s offensive line had their best performance against Wisconsin since Week 2 against Akron.

This game will come down to who wants it more, and Michigan State has wanted it more under Mel Tucker so far during his tenure. The 2020 win had a lot to do with effort, and the focus they put into that game. Many will remember the 2021 game for Kenneth Walker III scoring five touchdowns against the Wolverines, but Reed and Jalen Nailor made big-time catches when they needed it most. MSU’s defense also forced two turnovers, which ended up costing Michigan the game.

After a bad start to this season for Michigan State, can Tucker beat Michigan for a third year in a row? Michigan looks as good as their team last season, which made the College Football Playoff.

Similar to this rivalry game, the weather in the state of Michigan is unpredictable. Temperatures could change the game, as could the wind, among other possibilities. With multiple blue-chip recruits decommiting from the Spartans’ recently, MSU’s coaching staff has even more motivation to right the ship and pull off a big upset.

Michigan’s players, coaches and alumni have given enough bulletin board material for the Spartans, as they do every year. It is now up to the MSU players to go out and execute. They always respond against Michigan, and I expect them to again this season.