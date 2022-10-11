Four-star 2023 offensive lineman decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State football has lost a four-star prospect at a position of need from the 2023 recruiting class.

On Monday, Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced via Twitter that he was decommitting from Mel Tucker and the Spartans.

"After a ton of prayer and thought, I've made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State," Wedin wrote. "This decision does not have anything to do with football or academics, it is a personal decision I have made. I do and will continue to have the utmost respect for Michigan State University, the football program, coaches, staff, players and fans."

Wedin was the 10th-highest ranked prospect in Michigan State's Class of 2023, and was one of 12 four-star commits. The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder is ranked No. 389 nationally, and the No. 22 interior offensive lineman prospect in the country. He's also considered the No. 73 prospect in the state of Florida.

Michigan State 2023 O-line haul still includes four-star tackle Stanton Ramill (No. 216 overall prospect), four-star interior lineman Cole Dellinger (No. 349) and three-star interior lineman Johnathan Slack (No. 577).

Still, Wedin's decommitment is a tough blow for O-line coach Chris Kapilovic and head coach Mel Tucker. The Spartans need better talent and more depth along the offensive line, and the loss of a four-star prospect is a tough pill to swallow.

Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class falls to No. 25 in the country after Wedin's decommitment. The Spartans are expected to add at least one more offensive line prospect to its class, but finding one ranked as highly as Wedin may be unlikely.

While Wedin said his decision to decommit is not football-related, it's hard not to think about Michigan State's current struggles on the field. After a 2-4 start this season, a recruiting loss such as this just continues the bad momentum this program is suffering through at the moment.

