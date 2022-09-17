BREAKING NEWS: Two Michigan State starters did not travel with team to Washington

Michigan State will be without two starters and major contributors for tonight's game against Washington.

Senior wide receiver Jayden Reed and senior defensive tackle Jacob Slade did not travel with the team to Washington and have been officially been ruled 'Out' for the Spartans' game against the Huskies, an MSU spokesperson has confirmed.

The news broke shortly after Michigan State's special teams returners came on to the field to warm-up. Reed, obviously, was not among them.

Reed was injured during last weekend's home game against Akron late in the second quarter after making a 22-yard catch along the Zips' sideline. He was pushed out of bounds while coming down with the ball and slid into the Zips' bench. Reed then immediately reached for his back, and eventually was led to the locker room by MSU trainers.

After halftime, Reed returned to Michigan State's sidelines in street clothes. According to the Big Ten Network broadcast, the wide receiver suffered a cut on his back during the play in which he was injured.

At his weekly press conference, MSU head coach Mel Tucker gave a vague update on Reed's status, simply saying the receiver was "sore" and that "he'll be ready when he's ready".

After leading Michigan State in every major receiving category a year ago, Reed was first on the team in receptions through the first two weeks this season with eight, and second on the team in receiving yards with 107.

Sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman is the Spartans' current leader in receiving yards with 120.

The news of Slade's absence came about ten minutes later, and at much bigger of a surprise. Michigan State kept word of Slade's apparent injury under wraps throughout the week.

Michigan State defensive tackle Jalen Hunt is back in uniform for the Spartans in Washington after missing the first two weeks of the season. Defensive end Itayvion Brown is also dressed for MSU after being out against Western Michigan and Akron.

The Spartans' defense is already without starters Darius Snow and Xavier Henderson, each of whom were injured during the season-opener against the Broncos. Snow is out for the season, while Henderson is out indefinitely.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is expected to start in place of Slade tonight, and starting DT Maverick Hansen is in uniform tonight as well after being nicked up last week against Akron.

In addition to the injuries mentioned above, Michigan State is without backup cornerback Marqui Lowrey, safety Tate Hallock, tight end/kicker Evan Morris and defensive end Avery Dunn.