Two Spartans earn national recognition after stellar performances vs. Wisconsin

Good things happen to those who win.

Michigan State got the bad taste of a four-game losing streak out of its mouth this past weekend, as the Spartans outlasted Wisconsin in a 34-28 double-overtime victory in East Lansing.

On Tuesday, perhaps the two most important players in Michigan State's win were recognized nationally for their efforts against the Badgers.

First, senior wide receiver Jayden Reed was included in the weekly Honor Roll for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually to the nation's most versatile player.

Against Wisconsin, Reed finished with nine catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to fellow receiver Keon Coleman. Reed also added 20 punt return yards.

While Reed was the standout performer for the Spartans' offense, it was Jacoby Windmon who led the defensive efforts for Michigan State.

Windmon returned to his traditional position — linebacker — in the 4-3 scheme that head coach Mel Tucker and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton switched to this past week, after playing defensive end for MSU during the season's first six weeks.

All Windmon did was finished with 11 tackles, including a tackle for loss, snag an interception and force a Wisconsin fumble in double OT, which eventually allowed Reed to make the game-winning touchdown catch on the subsequent Spartan possession.

For his efforts, Windmon was named National Defensive Player of the Week by the Bronco Nagurski Trophy committee. The Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the nation's most outstanding defensive player.

This is the second time this season that Windmon has been named National Player of the Week by one of the prestigious award committees. The senior transfer from UNLV also earned the recognition from the Walter Camp Foundation after his Week 1 performance against Western Michigan.

Michigan State will enjoy a bye this Saturday, as they prepare for the big matchup on Oct. 29 against in-state rival Michigan.