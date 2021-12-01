Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    MSU's Kenneth Walker named Big Ten Running Back of the Year

    Michigan State tailback Kenneth Walker III is a first team All-Big Ten selection, and took home the conference's Running Back of the Year award.
    Author:

    As expected, Michigan State tailback Kenneth Walker III was named the winner of the Big Ten's Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year Award.

    Walker led the conference and was second in the nation with 1,636 rushing yards this season, while also scoring 18 rushing touchdowns on 263 carries for the Spartans.

    The junior transfer from Wake Forest was also named first team All-Big Ten by both the media and the coaches. Walker is the first Michigan State running back to earn first team All-Big Ten since LeVeon Bell in 2012.

    Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud took home the conference's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year award, beating out Walker in that race. The Buckeye freshman threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns against five interceptions, with a 70.9 completion percentage.

    Read More

    Michigan State climbed to No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff committee rankings, and is in good position to receive a New Year's Six bowl berth. Currently, Walker is expected to play in the Spartans' bowl game, which would give him a chance to add to what has already been a superb season.

    USATSI_17242770_168388427_lowres
    Football

    MSU's Kenneth Walker named Big Ten Running Back of the Year

    32 seconds ago
    ReedFingerUp
    MSU Football

    Michigan State rises in the new CFB rankings

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16828772_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Several Spartans earn All-Big Ten honors on defense, special teams

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17178998_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State LB Cal Haladay named Freshman All-American

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17155890_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Mel Tucker named Big Ten Coach of the Year by media, coaches

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17242774_168388427_lowres
    Football

    K9 for Heisman: Can it still happen?

    Nov 29, 2021
    JalenBergerCommitted
    MSU Recruiting

    Michigan State lands Jalen Berger through transfer portal

    Nov 29, 2021
    USATSI_17233023_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State basketball enters AP Top 25

    Nov 29, 2021