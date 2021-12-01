MSU's Kenneth Walker named Big Ten Running Back of the Year

Michigan State tailback Kenneth Walker III is a first team All-Big Ten selection, and took home the conference's Running Back of the Year award.

As expected, Michigan State tailback Kenneth Walker III was named the winner of the Big Ten's Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year Award.

Walker led the conference and was second in the nation with 1,636 rushing yards this season, while also scoring 18 rushing touchdowns on 263 carries for the Spartans.

The junior transfer from Wake Forest was also named first team All-Big Ten by both the media and the coaches. Walker is the first Michigan State running back to earn first team All-Big Ten since LeVeon Bell in 2012.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud took home the conference's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year award, beating out Walker in that race. The Buckeye freshman threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns against five interceptions, with a 70.9 completion percentage.

Michigan State climbed to No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff committee rankings, and is in good position to receive a New Year's Six bowl berth. Currently, Walker is expected to play in the Spartans' bowl game, which would give him a chance to add to what has already been a superb season.