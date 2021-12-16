MSU's Kenneth Walker will forgo Peach Bowl, enter 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker announced on Thursday that he will forgo playing in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, opting to prepare himself for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft

Kenneth Walker has played his final snap in the Green and White.

On Thursday, Michigan State's star tailback announced that he will forgo the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, opting to prepare himself for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It has been a true honor to represent Michigan State University and wear the Green and White,” wrote Walker on his Twitter account. “I am beyond grateful to Coach Tucker and the entire staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to shine under their leadership.

“I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates, fans and all my coaches over the years for helping me become the player and man I am today. I will forever be a Spartan Dawg.”

Walker's lone season in East Lansing will be long remembered. The transfer from Wake Forest opened with a bang, rushing for a career-high 264 yards – the seventh-highest total in school history – while scoring a career-high four touchdowns to lead the Spartans past Northwestern in the season-opener.

That marked the most rushing yards ever by a Spartan in their debut game. Walker became just the second Spartan to record more than 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the same game (Eric Allen, school-record 350 yards and four TDs vs. Purdue on Oct. 30, 1971).

Immediately, Walker began drawing national attention -- which went into a frenzy following the junior's performance in a 37-33 win over rival Michigan. Against the Wolverines, Walker rushed for 197 yards on 23 carries (8.6 avg.) and scored a career-high five rushing touchdowns, the most ever by a single player against Michigan.

The "K9 for Heisman" campaign was underway, and momentum surged following the performance against the Wolverines.

While his Heisman campaign was derailed by a limited performance against Ohio State in Week 12 (five carries for 25 yards), Walker was named the winner of the Walter Camp National Player of the Year award, and the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back. He is the first Spartan to win either award.

After finishing the season with 1,636 rushing yards (second-most in FBS) and 18 rushing touchdowns, Walker was named a unanimous first team All-American.

Following his announcement, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker thanked Walker for his effort and contributions to the Spartans football program.

“I want to congratulate Ken for all of his success and thank him for taking a chance on us,” Tucker said. “From the day he set foot on campus in January, he has done nothing but work extremely hard and represent Michigan State University with class. He quickly earned the respect of his teammates and coaches, and they were happy to share in his success and accolades. He is a special player and I’m proud of everything he was able to achieve this season. K9 will always be a Spartan Dawg.”

Walker, who was also one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting, finished the regular season as the FBS leader in rushing yards after contact (1,168), 20-plus yard carries (21) and missed forced tackles (89), and also ranked among the nation's leaders in 10-plus yard carries (tied for second with 46), yards from scrimmage (sixth with 143.8 ypg), all-purpose yards (seventh with 143.8 ypg), total touchdowns (tied for seventh with 19), rushing touchdowns (eighth with 18) and yards per carry (14th with 6.2 avg.).

Walker’s 1,636 rushing yards are the fourth most by a Spartan in a single season in school history; he was the fastest Spartan to reach 1,000 yards in a single season in terms of carries (153 carries). In addition, his 18 rushing TDs are tied for fifth most in an MSU season and his 19 overall TDs (one receiving score) are tied for fourth most.

No. 10 Michigan State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will play No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2, 7-1 ACC) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.