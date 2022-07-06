Skip to main content

Four-star cornerback Caleb Presley commits to Oregon over Michigan State, others

The Spartans miss on a priority cornerback target...

Michigan State football is still looking for its first commitment since June 14 after four-star Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley committed to Oregon on Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect chose the Ducks within a 'Final 6' grouping that also included MSU, Alabama, UCLA, Texas A&M and Washington. 

Presley is ranked the No. 9 cornerback and No. 78 overall player in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 1 prospect from the state of Washington.

The four-star cornerback visited East Lansing over the weekend of June 10, but the Spartans were unable to lure the West Coast product across the country to Michigan State.

While Presley would have been a nice addition to MSU's 2023 recruiting class, the Spartans have had success already this cycle with defensive backs. Four-star Denton (Texas) Ryan corner Chance Rucker committed to Michigan State in June, while three-star Tampa (Fla.) Carrolwood Day corner Eddie Pleasant III gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans back in April.

MSU also had four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton in the fold, though the Frisco (Texas) Lone Star product recently decommitted from the program. Braxton is set to recommit on July 9, and will chose between the Spartans, Arkansas and Miami.

McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy three-star Colton Hood is another cornerback that Michigan State is watching closely in this cycle, and the Spartans are also in on the recruitments of four-stars Ja'Keem Johnson, Jyaire Hill and Maliki Crawford, as well as three-star Kevis Thomas.

With only ten commits so far in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Michigan State's class has slipped down to No. 36 in the country. However, seven of the Spartans' ten verbal pledges come from four-star prospects. Should that hold through signing day, MSU would land more four-stars than they have in any one class since 2019.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023

  • Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 161 nationally, No. 23 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa
  • Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 199 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida
  • Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 335 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star WR Demitrius Bell; Blackman High School; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; No. 350 nationally, No. 20 Wide Receiver; No. 8 in state of Tennessee
  • Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 351 nationally, No. 23 Running Back; No. 62 in state of Texas
  • Four-star IOL Clay Wedin; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 382 nationally, No. 21 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 73 in state of Florida
  • Four-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 388 nationally, No. 40 Cornerback; No. 67 in state of Texas
  • Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 534 nationally, No. 35 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 13 in state of Michigan
  • Three-star QB Bo Edmundson; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 736 nationally, No. 36 Quarterback, No. 138 in state of Texas
  • Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 754 nationally, No. 74 Cornerback; No. 111 in state of Florida

