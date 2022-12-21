BREAKING: Top O-line target signs NLI to Michigan State!

BOOM!

Michigan State has landed arguably its top remaining recruiting target in the 2023 cycle, as JUCO transfer offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock has signed his letter of intent to play for the Spartans.

MSU O-line coach Chris Kapilovic was the primary recruiter for Michigan State in this recruiting battle, and Blackstone chose the Spartans over the likes of Auburn, California and Colorado.

Blackstock spent each of the last two seasons at Coffeyville Community College. He is ranked No. 8 in the nation among all junior college transfers, including the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 2 JUCO from the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

While he's listed as an interior offensive lineman by 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder will have an excellent chance of stepping in as a Day 1 starter for Michigan State at one of the two offensive tackle positions, opposite returning starting tackle Spencer Brown.

Offensive line is one of the most important position in need of improvement for Michigan State, and Kapilovic has taken big strides towards adding depth and talent to his position during this recruiting cycle. In addition to Blackstock, the Spartans have also signed four-star Clarkston (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Cole Dellinger and have a verbal commitment from Alabaster (Ala.) four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramill.

The addition of Blackstock moves Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class up to No. 24 in the country with 15 total commitments.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023