BREAKING: Top O-line target signs NLI to Michigan State!
BOOM!
Michigan State has landed arguably its top remaining recruiting target in the 2023 cycle, as JUCO transfer offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock has signed his letter of intent to play for the Spartans.
MSU O-line coach Chris Kapilovic was the primary recruiter for Michigan State in this recruiting battle, and Blackstone chose the Spartans over the likes of Auburn, California and Colorado.
Blackstock spent each of the last two seasons at Coffeyville Community College. He is ranked No. 8 in the nation among all junior college transfers, including the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 2 JUCO from the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Read More
While he's listed as an interior offensive lineman by 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder will have an excellent chance of stepping in as a Day 1 starter for Michigan State at one of the two offensive tackle positions, opposite returning starting tackle Spencer Brown.
Offensive line is one of the most important position in need of improvement for Michigan State, and Kapilovic has taken big strides towards adding depth and talent to his position during this recruiting cycle. In addition to Blackstock, the Spartans have also signed four-star Clarkston (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Cole Dellinger and have a verbal commitment from Alabaster (Ala.) four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramill.
The addition of Blackstock moves Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class up to No. 24 in the country with 15 total commitments.
Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023
- Four-star EDGE Bai Jobe; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.; No. 82 nationally, No. 14 EDGE, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma
- Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 137 nationally, No. 16 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa
- Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 179 nationally, No. 16 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jalen Thompson; Cass Technical High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 220 nationally, No. 32 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star OT Stanton Ramil; Thompson High School; Alabaster, Ala.; No. 223 nationally, No. 20 Offensive Tackle, No. 17 in the state of Alabama
- Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 327 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan
- Four-star QB Sam Leavitt; West Linn High School; West Linn, Ore.; No. 374 nationally, No. 23 Quarterback, No. 1 in state of Oregon
- Four-star IOL Keyshawn Blackstock; Coffeyville Community College; Covington, Ga.; No. 8 JUCO nationally, No. 1 JUCO Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 2 JUCO from state of Georgia
- Four-star IOL Cole Dellinger; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.; No. 407 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 7 in state of Michigan
- Three-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 437 nationally, No. 42 Cornerback; No. 70 in state of Texas
- Three-star WR Jaelen Smith; Klein Cain High School; Houston, Texas; No. 695 nationally, No. 93 Wide Receiver, No. 110 in state of Texas
- Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 865 nationally, No. 86 Cornerback; No. 127 in state of Florida
- Three-star ATH Aziah Johnson; Thomas Jefferson High School; Richmond, Va.; No. 897 nationally, No. 67 Athlete, No. 22 in state of Virginia
- Three-star CB Sean Brown; Simi Valley High School; Simi Valley, Calif.; No. 942 nationally, No. 95 Cornerback, No. 83 in state of California
- Three-star ATH Jaelon Barbarin; Chaminade High School; Simi Valley, Calif.; No. 1133 nationally, No. 97 Athlete, No. 99 in state of California