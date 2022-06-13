VIDEO: Mel Tucker has folks in Ann Arbor talking, and getting very nervous

Michigan State is lighting up the recruiting trail, and it's got the Wolverine fans worried...

If you've been following Michigan State recent surge in recruiting here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, maybe you've noticed that inevitably a Michigan fan will jump in the comment sections to try — and fail — to downplay the success the Spartans are having in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Some of these downplay attempts may be coming from Wolverine fans who genuinely don't see Michigan State as a threat, but some of them likely come from folks who are just trying to mask their fear of what the Spartan program is becoming.

Regardless of the reasoning, those who follow the Wolverines have their ears tuned to what's going on down the road from Ann Arbor.

Michigan beat reporters Brandon Brown and Chris Breiler, who write for Sports Illustrated's WolverineDigest, have taken notice of what Tucker is accomplishing in East Lansing, and they certainly believe it's something that Wolverine fans should concern themselves with.

Brown and Breiler, who cover Michigan, dedicated a podcast titled, "Is Tuck Coming?", to talking about Michigan State's recruiting efforts. It's clear that folks in Ann Arbor, and those who cover the Wolverines, are on notice about the Spartans.

After watching the podcast in its entirety, there's actually quite a bit in here that should be of interest to Michigan State fans. Brown and Breiler peel back the curtain to show how and what some Wolverine fans are feeling about Michigan State, and they're both quite complimentary of Tucker.

I've attached the video of the podcast below, and I'd encourage Spartan fans to give it a listen:

The article that Brieler wrote in attachment to this podcast can be read in its entirety below.

As a Michigan fan, I find myself extremely conflicted in writing this. On one hand, I absolutely hate - and I mean HATE - the Michigan State Spartans. On the other hand, I can't help but look at what MSU head football coach Mel Tucker, 2-0 against rival Michigan, is doing on the recruiting trail and feel a bit nervous.

Over the last week, the Spartans have signed three four-star recruits - Jordan Hall (LB), Chance Rucker (CB) and Demitirus Bell (ATH). The latest round of commitments gives the Spartans a total of nine in the 2023 class - including six four-star recruits and three three-star recruits. Their latest success on the trail has put MSU's 2023 recruiting class at No. 14 overall according to 247 Sports. As a comparison, the Wolverines are off to a bit of a sluggish start with their 2023 class - an unexpected reality following a Championship season.

In addition to landing some high-caliber players who were also once considering rival Michigan, MSU has seemingly jumped head first into the world of NIL benefits for their student athletes, while Michigan still appears resistant to fully embracing its power. Just within the last week, Tucker (wearing a gold chain with a dog pendant) has been photographed hosting a large group of recruits inside of Spartan Stadium - posing with a Ferrari, G-Wagon and Bentley.

Though some may chalk it all up as silly antics by a grown man taking pictures in front of rental cars, the reality is that it seems to be working on the recruiting trail - and on the football field. So what type of impact, if any, will Tucker's latest success have on what's happening in Ann Arbor?

We discuss that and more in depth on this special Sunday episode of the Wolverine Digest Podcast.