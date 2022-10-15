Three Up, Three Down: Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin in double OT

Michigan State and Wisconsin went toe-to-toe in East Lansing today, and the Spartans ended their four-game losing streak with a 34-28 victory in double overtime over the Badgers.

Here's what stood out in a gutsy victory for MSU:

Three Up

1.) Payton Thorne was efficient and accurate

Few players have gotten more criticism this season than Payton Thorne. Some of that criticism is warranted, but other parts have been overblown in my opinion.

At least for one week, Thorne silenced the critics, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns while completing 21-of-29 pass attempts. It's not a stat line that jumps out at you, but Michigan State got what it needed out of its starting quarterback.

Thorne had a critical scramble to convert a 3rd-and-8 on MSU's last drive of the game, which set up the Spartans for a game-winning field goal attempts. While Michigan State didn't convert that field goal, that scramble once again illustrated Thorne's gutsiness and willingness to do anything to help this team win.

Thorne made up for the botched finish to regulation however, hitting Jayden Reed on 3rd-and-12 in double overtime for the game-winning touchdown. It was a perfectly thrown ball, and Reed made a great catch.

2.) Michigan State's defense battles through injuries

Listen...we all know this defense has struggled mightily over these past two seasons. While today's game doesn't absolve everything that's happened before, or take coordinator Scottie Hazelton off the hot seat, we have to acknowledge how well the Spartans played on that side of the ball today.

Michigan State limited Wisconsin to just 283 yards of offense, and that included two overtimes. After giving up a couple crucial third down conversions in the first half, the Spartans shut the door from there. The Badgers converted just 4-of-12 third downs for the game, which was a vast improvement for this defense.

Jacoby Windmon continues to come up with big plays for this defense. He moved back to linebacker in MSU's new 4-3 scheme, and came up with an interception and forced a fumble today. He's been outstanding this season for Michigan State.

The Spartans have been devastated by injury on the defensive side of the football, but they overcame that today and played their tails off. Tip you cap to those guys for their effort tonight.

3.) Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman do their thing

Jayden Reed has been excellent these past two weeks when he's been fully healthy. He was Thorne's favorite target today with nine catches for 117 yards and the game-winning touchdown. The senior wide receiver also threw a touchdown to sophomore Keon Coleman for Michigan State's first overtime touchdown.

Coleman wasn't targeted nearly as often as Reed early in the game, but the sophomore broke through in a big way in the fourth quarter and overtime. Coleman reeled in a 27-yard touchdown grab from Thorne to put the Spartans ahead 21-14 midway through the fourth quarter, before adding his overtime touchdown catch. Coleman finished with five catches for 79 yards and the two scores.

Michigan State had an athletic edge on the outside in this one, and after calling a pretty conservative first half, coordinator Jay Johnson opened things up a bit more in the second half and got the Spartans' top play-makers more involved.

Three Down

1.) Jayden Reed punt return TD called back

For the second time this season, Michigan State had a punt return touchdown called back due to a penalty.

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich booted a 60-yard punt after the Badgers' first possesssion of the second half, pushing Reed back to his own 20 yard line. The senior returner had plenty of space to work with however, and dodged some tacklers on an 80-yard return.

It was all for naught, however, as freshman Germie Bernard was called for an illegal blindside block on the play. The call was questionable, and head coach Mel Tucker blew a gasket on the sidelines. With the way Michigan State's offense struggled, it would have been a massive play for the Spartans had the touchdown stood.

2.) Spartans' run game still a work in progress

Michigan State improved in several areas today, including in their run game. However, the Spartans still struggled to generate a consistent push up front, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry even when adjusting for sack yardage.

I've spent the better part of two weeks calling for more carries for Elijah Collins, and I got my wish today. The senior had 14 carried today, but generated just 43 yards (3.1 per carry). On the flip side, Jalen Berger ran well today, finishing with 59 yards on 16 carries (3.7 per carry).

Today was a step in the right direction, but Michigan State still has a ways to go before opponents have to respect this rushing attack.

3.) Special teams, play-calling cost MSU chance to win

Michigan State put a nice drive together on their final possession, working their way down near Wisconsin's 30 yard line with a chance to win the game with a field goal.

However, on a 3rd-and-short with no timeouts, Johnson dialed up a wide receiver screen to Reed who was tackled in bounds for a loss. The Spartans rushed the field goal unit on to the field with the clock running. Michigan State botched the snap, and the holder ended up throwing an interception to end regulation.

The screen pass was a horrible play-call by Johnson, that led to a running clock situation for the kick. The Spartans are down to their second-string long snapper, and put themselves in a terrible position there on a play where everything had to be perfect.

It ultimately didn't cost Michigan State the game, but the Spartans should throw that late game sequence right in the trash.