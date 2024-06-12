Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Kirk Cousins
Perhaps the most notable Michigan State Spartan in the NFL is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is already going into his 13th season as a pro.
Cousins joined the Falcons as a free agent this summer and will likely be the starting quarterback despite the addition of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
The veteran quarterback comes off a tragic 2023 campaign in which he missed most of the season with a torn Achilles in what was his final year with the Minnesota Vikings.
Cousins went into that season having been named to two-straight Pro Bowls, including a 2022 campaign in which he led Minnesota to a 13-4 record, the best he had in his six years with the franchise. Unfortunately for Cousins, the Vikings would fall to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round that year.
Cousins started all 88 games he appeared in as a Viking. He threw for 23,265 yards and 171 touchdowns in those six seasons. His passing-yard total ranks him third all-time in franchise history, while his touchdown-pass total ranks him second.
The former Spartan led Minnesota to two playoff appearances during his run with the club and was just a win away from advancing to the NFC title game in the 2019 season, his second with the club.
Cousins signed with the Vikings as a free agent in 2018 after spending his first six seasons with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders), who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He made 57 starts in 62 games with Washington, where he appeared in just two postseasons.
Cousins' first playoff appearance was his rookie season, when he made just one start in three games. His second was in the 2015 season when he led Washington to a 9-7 record and a first-place finish in the NFC East. Washington would fall to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round.
