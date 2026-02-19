One Move Every NFC South Team Should Make This Offseason

There’s a familiar theme among the NFC South teams, with three of the four squads having promising offenses but needing plenty of help on the defensive side.

Then there are the Falcons, who might be having the worst offseason this year. They fired coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot and replaced them with Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham.

There are concerns with the development of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and there’s a chance the team could lose Kyle Pitts in free agency. There’s also the messy legal matter involving edge rusher James Pearce Jr., who’s facing domestic violence charges . Atlanta relinquished a first-round pick to Los Angeles last year for the right to select Pearce No. 26 in the draft.

Outside of all the shuffling in Atlanta, there could be plenty of familiarity for Carolina, New Orleans and Tampa Bay. Let’s take a closer look at the NFC South by giving every team one move it should make this offseason.

Atlanta Falcons: Re-sign TE Kyle Pitts after strong 2025 finish

Perhaps there’s a strong chance the Falcons re-sign Pitts after new coach Stefanski decided to retain tight ends coach Kevin Koger from the previous regime.

Pitts seemed to have turned a corner under the guidance of Koger, who joined the Falcons’ staff in 2024. Last year, Pitts set career highs in receptions (88) and receiving touchdowns (5), and had his best yardage output since his rookie year, recording 928 yards.

With Pitts’s impressive numbers and second-team All-Pro selection, it appears Stefanski would like to keep the partnership going between Pitts and Koger. But on the other hand, Pitts may want a fresh start with how bumpy his first five years in the league were in Atlanta. And it’s not a given that Penix will take steps forward in his development after a rough second season.

Pitts has plenty of leverage here, but the Falcons need to make sure to bring him back based on how dominant he was in the second half of the season. His presence takes pressure off wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson.

Carolina Panthers: Add defensive playmakers in free agency

It took time, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero finally has the building blocks in place, with a strong secondary and a stout interior defensive line, led by cornerback Jaycee Horn and defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Still, this unit lacks depth on the edges and at linebacker. Carolina should make at least one splash signing to improve these areas.

Pending free agent and Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd has the versatility to help Carolina as a sideline-to-sideline playmaker and he proved last season that he can go after the ball with five interceptions during his breakout year that ended with second-team All-Pro honors.

As for another potential notable move, the Panthers should check in on Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who will likely be available in March after a tumultuous few seasons with his current team. Evero’s defense is a few moves away from having a stellar unit in 2026.

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore needs to add young talent on the defensive side of the ball. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints: Land cornerstone piece for aging defense

The Saints’ first true season of a rebuild went well on the offensive side with the emergence of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who flourished in the final month of the season.

While coach Kellen Moore’s offense saw a youth movement, the defensive side still needs to find ways to get younger and produce a cornerstone piece or two for defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan could soon retire after playing minimal snaps last season at age 36, and linebacker Demario Davis recently turned 37. And there’s a chance the Saints lose cornerback Alontae Taylor in free agency.

There’s a lack of talent throughout this defense outside of cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and safety Justin Reid. With the Saints still not fully out of cap space trouble—they’re $6 million over the limit—expect this team to prioritize the defense during the draft.

New Orleans currently holds the No. 8 pick when the draft opens April 23.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sign edge rusher under 30 years old

The Buccaneers didn’t get much from the signing of edge rusher Haason Reddick last year. Perhaps that will force them to avoid free agents on the wrong side of 30, such as Hendrickson and Khalil Mack.

But Tampa Bay still has plenty of options to add younger talent in free agency to aid its depth issues on the edge, with pending free agents Jaelan Phillips, Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson and Boye Mafe.

The Buccaneers could covet an edge rusher through the draft with their No. 15 pick. Last year, they prioritized the secondary with the Day 2 selections of cornerbacks Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison.

Tampa Bay only generated 37 sacks, but made up for that with 23 takeaways last season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated