Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: William Gholston
Michigan State football has produced several players who are currently in the NFL.
One of the longest-active of those is defensive end William Gholston, who is going into his 12th season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay selected Gholston in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He would play 12 games his rookie season, making two starts.
The veteran defensive end isn't a frequent starter for the club, but he has been a vital part of its defense at times over the years. Gholston did make a career-best 14 starts in the 2016 season, totaling 49 tackles, nine for loss, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
In the last six seasons, Gholston has appeared in all but one game for Tampa Bay. He made just one start last season but made 31 starts in the three seasons prior.
Of those 31 starts, 12 were in the Buccaneers' title season in 2020. Gholston played in all four postseason games, including Super Bowl LV when he took the field for 26 defensive snaps. He earned a quarterback hit in all four of those games.
In his 11 seasons with the Buccaneers, Gholston has posted 420 tackles, 58 for loss, 77 quarterback hits, 19.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, 14 passes defensed, and an interception. He earned that interception last season.
Gholston recently signed a one-year contract to play for Tampa Bay for yet another season. He is 21st in franchise history in career sacks, 19th in solo tackles, eighth in assisted tackles, and seventh in tackles for loss.
Gholston was a three-year letterwinner at Michigan State, where he registered 142 tackles, 30.0 for loss, and 10.0 sacks.
He was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in his final season with the program and was also a quarterfinalist for the Lombardi Trophy, awarded annually to college football's top lineman.
Gholston was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team for his sophomore season as well. His 16.0 sacks that season are tied for ninth in program history for a single season.
The former Spartan ranks 15th in program history in tackles for loss and 26th in sacks.
