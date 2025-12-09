Addressing Key Concerns Surrounding MSU’s Pat Fitzgerald

Michigan State has hired former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to lead Spartan football.

MSU moved on from Jonathan Smith last week after two unsuccessful seasons. Athletic Director J Batt knew the team needed a new voice in the locker room and a stronger leader.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He quickly found that Fitzgerald, who spent a few seasons away from coaching after being fired from Northwestern in the summer of 2023. Fitzgerald is the winningest coach in program history with 110 career victories at a place that is difficult to win at.

But there are certainly many concerns surrounding Fitzgerald's hire, on and off the field. Let’s address those concerns today.

“Fitzgerald went 7-29 over his last three full seasons at Northwestern!”

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks the sidelines during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Yes, he did. Things ended poorly for Fitzgerald’s tenure in Evanston.

Several factors contributed to Fitzgerald’s downfall at Northwestern, including a lack of high-end recruiting and poor offensive results. The new Spartan coach must recruit better to East Lansing and nail his offensive coordinator hire, no question.

He has the means to recruit to MSU much better than he did at Northwestern, with a large financial gift and no academic restrictions. It’s no guarantee he does, but the resources are there.

“There were hazing lawsuits filed against Fitzgerald during his time at Northwestern.”

Nov 26, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team on the field against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Yes, there were. And it’s a pretty big black eye on him as a coach.

Fitzgerald has settled with the university, so he did not go to trial against Northwestern for a wrongful termination lawsuit. Still, it is not a great look for Michigan State, a program with a history of off-field concerns, to bring in a coach who has dealt with similar situations.

While an investigation discovered that Fitzgerald did not condone or direct any hazing, it may not give many fans much reassurance. However, Fitzgerald should not let that kind of culture take place in his locker room at MSU.

“Fitzgerald has been out of coaching for the last two seasons. How will he adjust to the modern-day age of college football?”

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts to a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images | Jon Durr-Imagn Images

Listening to him speak about what it takes to survive in today's college football landscape, it certainly sounds like Fitzgerald understands.

Teams must spend money to build championship-level rosters and utilize the transfer portal directly. That doesn’t mean bring in 40 portal players; it means using the portal as a tool to supplement your roster with immediate needs.

Fitzgerald will have free rein to recruit and bring in talent however he pleases, so we could see a vision unfold in East Lansing like never before.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on the concerns surrounding Pat Fitzgerald when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .