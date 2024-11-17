Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Spartans' Loss to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Michigan State will still be searching for its first of the two wins it needs to make a bowl game, as the Spartans failed to make any progress in that quest on Saturday when they fell to Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Michigan State seems to have lost its identity this season, but it still has two games to play its best football of the year -- at home.
The bowl bid is still there for the taking.
Our Aidan Champion breaks down Saturday's loss and briefly previews what remains ahead for this Michigan State team on this edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement of his postgame presser:
Smith: "OK, well, let me say first, congrats to Illinois. Played really well, executed well. It's a good football team. Played a brand of ball that is tough to come back for and the way we were executing. A lot of it boils down to, I think, the difference on third down, the quality of play they had, lack of -- I'm staring at a number; we were 2-of-15. That's the difference in the game. I do think I'll give them some credit, too, on their punt returners. We knew that guy was a good player coming into this thing, but we had a few of them get out on us, and that hidden yardage, I think was the difference in the game as well. So, congrats to them. We got some things on a short week we got to do better, and keep working. We got a lot still to play for with two. But we got a disappointed group in that locker room right now."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.