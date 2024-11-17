WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Jonathan Smith Said After Another Blowout Loss
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Michigan State football is in a tough spot right now as it heads into its final two games having dropped three straight.
A team that started the year 3-0 has won just one game since, and many fans are demanding answers from Coach Jonathan Smith.
Smith addressed the media after his team's 38-16 loss to Illinois in Champaign on Saturday.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Smith's opening statement:
Smith: "OK, well, let me say first, congrats to Illinois. Played really well, executed well. It's a good football team. Played a brand of ball that is tough to come back for and the way we were executing. A lot of it boils down to, I think, the difference on third down, the quality of play they had, lack of -- I'm staring at a number; we were 2-of-15. That's the difference in the game. I do think I'll give them some credit, too, on their punt returners. We knew that guy was a good player coming into this thing, but we had a few of them get out on us, and that hidden yardage, I think was the difference in the game as well. So, congrats to them. We got some things on a short week we got to do better, and keep working. We got a lot still to play for with two. But we got a disappointed group in that locker room right now."
Michigan State will return home for both of its final two games of the regular season, starting with a matchup against Purdue on Friday.
