Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Transfer Portal Updates
This offseason is a crucial one for Michigan State football as it looks to turn a corner after a disappointing first season under Jonathan Smith.
The Spartans have lost a plethora of players that it needed -- and still needs to make up for -- and so far, they have been on the right track to do so.
Michigan State has addressed the needs in the wide receiver room, bringing in two great wideouts in Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray, each of whom come off very impressive seasons with their former schools.
The Spartans have also made gains in the offensive line room, earning the commitments of two offensive lineman, including Luka Vincic, who knows much of Coach Smith's staff very well, having spent the last three seasons at Oregon State.
In the backfield, the Spartans landed running back Elijah Tau-Toliver, a veteran back who comes off an incredible season in which he posted 950 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
This commitment was huge for a running back room that lost Nate Carter and Kay'ron Lynch-Adams, the Spartans' two leading backs from last season.
Michigan State also landed a veteran defensive back in Joshua Eaton, a player who came into college as a four-star recruit from the state of Texas.
Our Aidan Champion reviews the Spartans' transfer portal additions thus far on this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast. You can watch the episode below:
The Spartans' portal commitments have been rapid, and it's made for a promising start to the offseason for a Michigan State program that is looking to bounce back next season.
Smith said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day that he sees the transfer portal haul being pretty even with recruiting.
"I think philosophically, just where this landscape continues to go, it's probably going to be closer to this 50/50 mark [half recruits, half transfers]," Smith said. "I think we're going to -- early on, still like the idea of majority of high school and you supplement through the portal, but just as this landscape and with so much movement and player freedom to move, I think -- and again, we're not going to just [say] we have to get to 50/50 -- but I just think that might be a reality."
