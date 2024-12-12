Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Who Should MSU Target in the Portal?
The Michigan State Spartans are in danger of suffering some big losses in the transfer portal. They could be out of some of their top wide receivers and defensive backs, and as the days go on there might be losses suffered along both the offensive and defensive lines.
We knew that head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff were going to consult the transfer portal this offseason. How many transfer prospects they land will vary based on multiple factors. But who exactly should they target?
In this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Spartans On SI recruiting beat writer Michael France and Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana dive into what the Spartans need to address and who they should be targeting in the transfer portal
You can watchn the episode below:
An example of a high choice for the Spartans to take a shot on is wide receiver Johntay Cook II, who just entered the portal from Texas. A former highly-graded four-star, Cook is a "freak" athlete, per 247Sports, and a player who could be a dominant talent under Courtney Hawkins.
Below is a scouting report from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks:
"Lean, sinewy build with height in the 6-foot range that accompanies versatile play style outside or in the slot. Will need to add mass and strength to combat bigger, stronger corners in press and in cluttered contested situations. ... Elite feel for the position with ahead-of-his-age technical acumen. Great ball-tracking ability. Adjusts to the ball in the air as well as just about any receiver in his class. Displays outstanding body control and mid-air adjustment skill. Acrobat in single coverage or traffic.
Dangerous run-after-catch threat with very good functional athleticism and field speed. Shows top-tier foot quickness with virtually limitless potential as a route runner. Highly productive across three varsity seasons with almost 2,900 receiving yards and nearly 50 TD catches."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.