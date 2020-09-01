SI.com
Spartan
Nation
Michigan State Target Mikai Gbayor Sets Commitment Date

McLain Moberg

Three-star linebacker and Michigan State football target Mikai Gbayor officially set his commitment date Monday night.

The New Jersey native is deciding between Ole Miss, West Virginia, Nebraska, Kentucky, and MSU.

He plans on announcing his decision on September 4 at 8 p.m.

According to 247Sports Composite, Gbayor is a top-20 recruit in his home state and the No. 30 prospect at his position for 2021.

Mel Tucker made it clear New Jersey was a priority by landing Kevin Wigenton and four-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark – both guys are trying to convince Audric Estime and Gbayor to become Spartans.

On August 25, Wigenton posted a graphic of himself, Gbayor, VanDeMark, and Estime, wearing Michigan State uniforms.

The picture was titled, "New Jersey Spartan Dawgs."

However, two Crystal Ball submissions predict Gbayor will commit to Nebraska, whereas six FutureCasts (Rivals) think MSU is the favorite.

In 2019, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker finished the season with 92 tackles, including 18 for a loss, 16 sacks, three pass break-ups, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

