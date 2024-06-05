Michigan State TE Jack Velling Makes 2025 NFL Draft Watch List
There are high expectations riding on Michigan State football's newest additions, espeiclaly those who transferred in early in the offseason.
Perhaps the most talented of those transfers is former Oregon State tight end Jack Velling, a reigning All-Pac-12 honoree who played for Coach Jonathan Smith as a member of the Beavers.
Velling comes off a career season in which he posted 438 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games for Oregon State.
In a recent article from Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus, Chadwick listed Velling as one of his "10 tight ends to know ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft."
Here's what he had to say about the new Spartan tight end:
"Velling is following head coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State. No tight end in college football found paydirt more than he did this past season, tying for the national lead with eight receiving touchdowns. Velling was also eighth among Power Five tight ends with 13 catches that went for 15-plus yards in 2023.
"He’s a great athlete but needs to get stronger at the catch point, catching only 33% of his contested targets this past season."
Velling is back with his former tight ends coach from Oregon State, Brian Wozniak, who was hired as part of Smith's staff this offseason. This partnership will be huge for Velling's development, as he already saw tremendous strides from Year 1 to Year 2 under Wozniak.
The other tight ends on Chadwick's list were as follows:
Coleston Loveland of Michigan
Mitchell Evans of Notre Dame
Luke Lachey of Iowa
Brant Kuithe of Utah
Caden Prieskorn of Ole Miss
Benjamin Yurosek of Georgia
Oscar Delp of Georgia
Bryson Nesbit of North Carolina
Amari Niblack of Texas
