Michigan State to Host One of Top RBs in the Portal
Michigan State football is working hard to address its need at running back.
After losing its top two running backs from this past season in Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, the Spartans desperately need to fill the voids left in the backfield and are looking to the transfer portal as a method to do so.
One of the running backs Michigan State is targeting in the portal is T.J. Harden, who spent the last three seasons at UCLA.
According to 247Sports' Justin Thind, Harden will visit Michigan State this weekend.
This past season, Harden led the Bruins in rushing with 506 rushing yards, a rather down year for the veteran back, who had turned in a career campaign the season prior. It wasn't necessarily Harden's fault, however, as UCLA had one of the worst offensive lines in the Big Ten this year.
Harden's most notable games from this past season were during the Bruins' three-game stretch against Iowa, Washington and USC toward the end of the season.
In that upset win over Iowa, Harden tallied a season-best 125 rushing yards on 20 carries.
The following game, UCLA's loss to Washington, Harden was particularly effective in the passing game, finishing with 79 yards on six receptions. He had 112 yards from scrimmage in the contest.
In the Bruins' rivalry meeting with USC, Harden posted 99 rushing yards and 37 yards on three receptions.
Harden is a versatile back, much like Carter and Lynch-Adams, and would be a huge addition for the Spartans' backfield if he chooses Michigan State.
A three-star class of 2022 prospect out of Inglewood California, Harden had been recruited in high school by both Michigan State and Oregon State, back when current Spartan coach Jonathan Smith was at the helm.
Harden would play in six games for the Bruins in his freshman season before becoming UCLA's premier running back the following year, playing in all 13 of UCLA's games and leading the Bruins on the ground with 827 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He added a receiving touchdown that season as well.
Harden is ranked the No. 6 running back in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
