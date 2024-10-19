Michigan State vs. Iowa Live Game Thread
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan State Spartans are 3-3 and will look to climb back to .500 in conference play with this Homecoming matchup against the 4-2 Iowa Hawkeyes.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
The Spartans are fresh off a bye after losing three straight contests to Boston College and top-ranked teams in Ohio State and Oregon. Before stumbling on that tough slate of competition, the Spartans started strong with a 3-0 record.
The Spartans offense needs to get a grip on the red zone turnovers -- it has been the most fatal flaw in this Spartans squad and it has cost them a plethora of points on the board along with momentum against top opponents like Ohio State and Oregon.
The Hawkeyes, coached by one of the most consistent coaches over the past few decades in Kirk Ferentz, will play disciplined and balanced football. Turnovers will doom the Spartans if they persist.
Hawkeyes feature back Kaleb Johnson has five 100-yard performances this season and is just 63 away from breaking 1,000 this season. Since 2020, the Hawkeyes are 29-0 when scoring 21-plus against opponents.
Joe Rossi's defense has been one of the biggest revelations for the green and white this season. It will be imperative that it performs well against the Hawkeye attack.
The Spartans will rely heavily on sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles since this Hawkeyes defense is one of the best in the nation at stopping the run. The Spartans have had one of their most anemic rushing attacks in recent memory and Iowa won't be the game to get it going.
Staff Predictions
Aidan Champion: Michigan State, 16-14
Michigan State comes out of the bye week with a renewed energy in front of a packed Spartan Stadium on Homecoming. The Spartans limit their mistakes on offense, but red zone efficiency continues to be a problem.
The defense, meanwhile, carries the load and makes Iowa's offense scratch and claw for every gain. It comes down to the wire, and Michigan State, with home field advantage on its side, wills its way to a victory with a go-ahead field goal late.
Michael France: Iowa, 20-10
Kirk Ferentz has made a living on these kind of games. He has a strong defense, a powerful rushing attack, and a plethora of experience.
The Spartans are off their bye week and it is homecoming, but the run game has been atrocious all season and this Hawkeyes defense is more than equipped to stop it. That being said, I think the Spartans have to put the game in Chiles' hands. And we've seen how that has panned out before.
Tom Cavanaugh: Michigan State, 23-17
The Spartans are coming off a bye with an extra week of prep for the Hawkeyes best running game in the Big Ten. Being Homecoming and a night game, the Spartans will come out with more juice and limit Iowa’s run game enough to hold them to just 17 points.
Spartans score early and often and break a three-game losing streak.
Carter Landis: Michigan State, 23-17
Michigan State’s talk of cleaning up mistakes and self-inflicted wounds is all real. Iowa can’t finish in the red zone, and it leads to success for the offense.
Zeke Trezevant: Michigan State, 17-14
Michigan State put all they could into getting better over the bye week and preparing for Iowa. On paper the Hawkeyes are the better team but a rested and rejuvenated Michigan State team pulls off the upset behind the emotion of the home crowd.
Be sure to keep up with our live updates throughout the contest.
