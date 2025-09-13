Michigan State Week 3 Availability Report
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State has released its full availability report two hours ahead of its matchup against Youngstown State.
See which players have been ruled OUT for the game and which ones are considered QUESTIONABLE.
OUT
DB Caleb Gash
DB Andrew Brinson IV
K Tarik Ahmetbasic
LS Kaden Schickel
OL Ashton Lepo
DL Jalen Satchell
QUESTIONABLE
None
Quick Analysis
The big news is that starting safety Nikai Martinez will be available to play now. Martinez has missed the Spartans' first two games of the year due to injury, but is not listed on this week's availability report.
Michigan State's only new player on the report is offensive lineman Ashton Lepo. He's been a part of the rotation for MSU at the tackle position, as he has taken 69 total snaps at RT so far and was the team's starter there last season.
Caleb Gash still being unavailable will mostly impact the kickoff coverage team, as Gash was fantastic there during Week 1 against Western Michigan, but will now miss back-to-back games since being the team's co-special teams player of the week for the season opener.
Andrew Brinson IV still hasn't been able to get into a game this year. He was able to play a little bit as a corner while being a true freshman.
Kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic also hasn't been healthy enough yet to see the field, either. Him being out again means that Martin Connington will be the one to take any field goals that the Spartans need this week again. Connington was 2-for-2 against Boston College last week and made one from as far out as 50 yards.
Long snapper Kaden Schickel is still working back from an ACL injury he suffered during the game at Michigan last year. True freshman Jack Wills has seemed to fill in just fine there, though.
Defensive lineman Jalen Satchell also hasn't been able to be ready to go yet. The Old Dominion transfer played a total of 213 snaps on the Spartan defense last year and appeared in 11 total games.
