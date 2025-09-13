Spartan Nation

Michigan State Week 3 Availability Report

See which Spartans are and aren't available for today's game against Youngstown State.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Nikai Martinez celebrates his interception against Florida Atlantic during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Nikai Martinez celebrates his interception against Florida Atlantic during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State has released its full availability report two hours ahead of its matchup against Youngstown State.

See which players have been ruled OUT for the game and which ones are considered QUESTIONABLE.

OUT

Jalen Satchel
Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Jalen Satchell (93) looks up at the clock towards the end of the third quarter the NCAA football game against Ohio State University at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Ohio State won 38-7. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DB Caleb Gash

DB Andrew Brinson IV

K Tarik Ahmetbasic

LS Kaden Schickel

OL Ashton Lepo

DL Jalen Satchell

QUESTIONABLE

None

Quick Analysis

Nikai Martine
Nov 30, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Nikai Martinez (1) and linebacker Jordan Turner (7) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images / Dale Young-Imagn Images

The big news is that starting safety Nikai Martinez will be available to play now. Martinez has missed the Spartans' first two games of the year due to injury, but is not listed on this week's availability report.

Michigan State's only new player on the report is offensive lineman Ashton Lepo. He's been a part of the rotation for MSU at the tackle position, as he has taken 69 total snaps at RT so far and was the team's starter there last season.

Caleb Gash still being unavailable will mostly impact the kickoff coverage team, as Gash was fantastic there during Week 1 against Western Michigan, but will now miss back-to-back games since being the team's co-special teams player of the week for the season opener.

Andrew Brinson IV still hasn't been able to get into a game this year. He was able to play a little bit as a corner while being a true freshman.

Kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic also hasn't been healthy enough yet to see the field, either. Him being out again means that Martin Connington will be the one to take any field goals that the Spartans need this week again. Connington was 2-for-2 against Boston College last week and made one from as far out as 50 yards.

Long snapper Kaden Schickel is still working back from an ACL injury he suffered during the game at Michigan last year. True freshman Jack Wills has seemed to fill in just fine there, though.

Defensive lineman Jalen Satchell also hasn't been able to be ready to go yet. The Old Dominion transfer played a total of 213 snaps on the Spartan defense last year and appeared in 11 total games.

Nikai Martine
Michigan State's Nikai Martinez celebrates after a defensive stop against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

