Key MSU Secondary Member Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

An important member of the Michigan State secondary is planning on entering the transfer portal.

Senior defensive back Ade Willie announced his decision to transfer on his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon after four seasons with the Spartans. Willie only played in four games this season due to injury, which preserved his redshirt and gives him one more season of college eligibility.

Willie was MSU's starting nickelback during those four weeks he was able to play, and also started the final two games of Michigan State's 2024 season. He completes his career with the Spartans with 30 total appearances, 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.

Eleven MSU players are now known to have plans to enter the transfer portal, following Willie's announcement. Willie is the third member of the Spartans' secondary, joining Jeremiah Hughes and Justin Denson Jr.

More on Willie's MSU Career

Michigan State's Ade Willie celebrates after breaking up a Youngstown State pass during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Willie was a three-star prospect coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He finished ranked 796th overall in the class of 2022 and was recruited by Mel Tucker's staff, more specifically, Harlon Barnett. Willie also took official visits to Colorado, Arizona, and Virginia before choosing Michigan State in July 2021.

He appeared in six total games during his true freshman season, totaling 17 special teams snaps and four defensive snaps during the 2022 season. Willie saw some more playing time the next year, working into the defensive rotation; he appeared in 10 games that year and had his first career start.

Willie stuck around the first coaching change and played in 10 games again during the 2024 campaign. It looked like '25 would be the final year of his college career, but injury circumstances and another coaching change have allowed Willie to try and find another program to make a mark at in one season.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State's Ade Willie runs a drill during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Links to articles on each transfer decision have been hyperlinked to each name.

Outgoing Transfers (11)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining)

Michigan State's Nick Marsh WR Ade Willie, center, tackles Western Michigan's Devin Miles during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

