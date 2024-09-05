Michigan State Will Open Big Ten Play in Style
Michigan State beat Florida Atlantic last weekend, extending the football program’s opening-game win streak against a nonconference football team.
The victory over the Owls gave Michigan State the most consecutive nonconference home-opening wins in Big Ten history. However, Michigan State must now focus on in-conference opponents, as the Spartans face Maryland this weekend.
The two teams looked like opposites. Michigan State struggled to beat Florida Atlantic in a 16-10 win, in which they were double-digit favorites, and Maryland raced past Connecticut. Maryland jumped out to a 23-point halftime lead and scored 30 points before UConn was able to muster a score well after the game was out of reach.
Michigan State struggled on offense, failing to score more than a field goal in three out of the game's four quarters. On the other hand, Michigan State’s defense looked solid as they fought hard to protect a six-point lead in the second half of a game where Michigan State’s offense failed to score a point in the second half.
Coach Jonathan Smith aims to take the lessons learned from the game against Florida Atlantic and a productive week of practice to help the Spartans look better on the road against Maryland. While it will take time to see how well Michigan State plays, at the very least, the Spartans will look good when they take the field against the Terrapins. Michigan State will wear their all-white away uniforms to open up Big Ten play this weekend.
Michigan State announced it will wear the all-white uniforms on X, formerly known as Twitter. The all-white combination is a fan favorite, as it gives the Spartans a clean, sleek look when they take the field. Coach Smith hopes the Spartans’ play looks as good as their uniforms, as Michigan State will undoubtedly have its work cut out against a high-powered Maryland offense.
The Spartans have numerous things they need to clean up before they take the field again if they hope to pull off an upset. They are more than a touchdown underdog to Maryland this weekend, but as Michigan State's failure to beat Florida Atlantic by double digits showed, point spreads are not always covered. In college football, anything is possible.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.