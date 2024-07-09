Michigan State WR Given High Praise as one of Top Freshman WRs
Nick Marsh is entering his true freshman season at Michigan State this upcoming year with high expectations.
Marsh was considered to be a top wide receiver coming out of high school, having been ranked the No. 22 wide receiver in the class of 2024 by 247Sports.
Marsh is a big-body receiver with an instinct for leaping up and high-pointing the ball. Marsh displayed above-average speed even with his big frame during his time at River Rouge high school. His route running also improved throughout his time in high school, and it should get even better under Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.
Marsh wins a lot of jump balls thanks to his impressive athleticism and good body control. Most Michigan State fans compare him to former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman, as he possessed similar traits as the Spartan freshman.
Marsh showed out at the "Spring Showcase" back in April and showed how much potential he has to be a top receiver on the Michigan State depth chart. He ended up with three catches for 105 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown catch.
According to On3’s Alex Weber, college football expert Phil Steele has Marsh ranked No. 18 on his list of Top 25 freshman wide receivers in the nation.
The Michigan State wide receiver is very thin and doesn't have a clear No. 1 receiver. Marsh has the potential to be a superstar not only with Michigan State but also has the talent to be a superstar in the Big Ten.
The leading receiver for Michigan State last season was Montorie Foster Jr., who picked up 576 yards and three touchdowns. Marsh is more talented than any other receiver on the Michigan State roster, and having a young quarterback in Aidan Chiles throwing the ball to him can build a great duo for years to come.
