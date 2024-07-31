Michigan State WR Montorie Foster Jr. From Day 1 of Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football kicked off its fall camp on Tuesday with the first practice under its new regime.
While there was much turnover within the program this offseason, one of the constants is fifth-year wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr.
Foster led the Spartans in receptions (43) and receiving yards (573).
The returning wideout addressed the media after practice. You can view his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript of Foster's press conference:
Q: What was the retention like for the offense after learning the system in the spring?
Foster: "Yeah, it's definitely different. I would say just being able to retain the plays and stuff and just being able to go out there and play, really. Just let your abilities take over. So, it's been a lot better, a lot different."
Q: What was the checklist in the summer in terms of working out with Aidan [Chiles]?
Foster: Really, just being on the same page. Going out there with Aidan, running routes with him, getting the timing down. If he wants me in this spot, I'm going to be right there in that spot. So, it's just building that trust and accountability with each other."
Q: Was it an every-day thing? Was it every other day?
Foster: "It was probably like an every-other-day thing."
Q: Is it a diferent feel this year? You're coming off back-to-back losing seasons after the 2021 year, it's kind of like a real fresh start.
Foster: "We got a chip on our shoulder, So, we can't wait to just show everybody our new offense, defense. We got the guys flying around, we got some new pieces. So, the expectation is there. We're just trying to win this year, so that's what it is."
