Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Michigan State's Mel Tucker on Big Ten's Decision

McLain Moberg

Nothing has come easy for the Michigan State football program since Mel Tucker arrived, and the Big Ten's decision to cancel/postpone fall sports is one more reason why his job just became a lot harder.

Tucker barely got started before the coronavirus pandemic hindered his ability to learn everything he needed to about a program and team he was inheriting.

However, the risk of playing college football in the fall didn't outweigh the potential consequences, which is something the Spartan coach understands.

"From the beginning of this public health crisis, there have been many unknowns for college football; thus, it was important for me to listen and follow our medical staff and medical experts' protocols for our workouts, practices, and playing.

"The uncertainties caused by COVID-19 have created enormous stress for our players and their families, and I am proud of their resilience. Our coaches and staff will continue to support their drive, dreams, and decisions," said Tucker.

"While the conclusion to postpone the season is not easy for anyone, based on the medical recommendations, I respect the decision of the Big Ten Conference.

"When the medical experts tell us that we can get back to business, we'll be ready. Until then, stay safe and Go Green."

Bill Beekman, Michigan State's athletic director, said the decision to postpone fall sports is "heartbreaking," for himself and for the athletes who work tremendously hard to play the sport they love.

"They are what inspire every one of us who work in intercollegiate athletics. We understand that today's news will be devastating for many of them. As an athletic department, our goal is to provide opportunities for student-athletes both academically, athletically, and socially. Sadly, the time has come where we must postpone those athletic opportunities, at least for the fall," Beekman said.

Beekman added he felt things were "trending in the right direction" when the university brought students back to East Lansing.

"It's become clear that we are simply not in a position to move forward," said Beekman.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Eddie54
Eddie54

It was the proper decision by the Big Ten. Regardless of statements by coaches, players and staff, they need to learn the fact that there are other individuals that are effected as well. The general public is effected by students and athletes that go out into the community and the virus knows no bounds. Go BIG TEN.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

4-Star RB Audric Estime Lists Michigan State in Top-6

Michigan State lands in the top-6 for a four-star running back out of Montvale, New Jersey.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Cancels College Football Season, Will Try to Play in Spring

The Big Ten postpones fall sports, including football; however, the possibility of playing in the spring is still an option.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State '21 Commit Jake Renda Flips Commitment to Pitt

Three-star tight end Jake Renda decommits from MSU and joins Pittsburgh.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Players on the Possibility of No Football

A few Michigan State football players expressed their thoughts on the idea of no football and the #WeWantToPlay movement.

McLain Moberg

Report: Big Ten Voted to Cancel Season, Will Announce Tuesday

Dan Patrick reported the Big Ten voted to cancel their season and will make an official announcement Tuesday.

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

Michigan State Target Jaden Akins Sets Commitment Date

The Spartans are in the running for another top recruit in the nation.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Announces Full-Contact Practices are on Hold

After schools around the league began fall camp on Thursday and Friday, the Big Ten puts full-contact practices on hold.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker 13th-Best Head Coach in Big Ten

Athlon Sports ranked Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the 13th overall head coach in the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Report: Power 5 Conferences Might Cancel Fall Sports

The Big Ten and other Power 5 conferences might be getting closer to canceling/postponing fall sports.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Anthony Misiewicz Reflects on MLB Debut

Having his MLB Debut on Opening Day, Anthony Misiewicz reflects back on his journey at Michigan State that led him to the Major Leagues.

Taylor Gattoni