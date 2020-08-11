Michigan State's Mel Tucker on Big Ten's Decision

Nothing has come easy for the Michigan State football program since Mel Tucker arrived, and the Big Ten's decision to cancel/postpone fall sports is one more reason why his job just became a lot harder.

Tucker barely got started before the coronavirus pandemic hindered his ability to learn everything he needed to about a program and team he was inheriting.

However, the risk of playing college football in the fall didn't outweigh the potential consequences, which is something the Spartan coach understands.

"From the beginning of this public health crisis, there have been many unknowns for college football; thus, it was important for me to listen and follow our medical staff and medical experts' protocols for our workouts, practices, and playing.

"The uncertainties caused by COVID-19 have created enormous stress for our players and their families, and I am proud of their resilience. Our coaches and staff will continue to support their drive, dreams, and decisions," said Tucker.

"While the conclusion to postpone the season is not easy for anyone, based on the medical recommendations, I respect the decision of the Big Ten Conference.

"When the medical experts tell us that we can get back to business, we'll be ready. Until then, stay safe and Go Green."

Bill Beekman, Michigan State's athletic director, said the decision to postpone fall sports is "heartbreaking," for himself and for the athletes who work tremendously hard to play the sport they love.

"They are what inspire every one of us who work in intercollegiate athletics. We understand that today's news will be devastating for many of them. As an athletic department, our goal is to provide opportunities for student-athletes both academically, athletically, and socially. Sadly, the time has come where we must postpone those athletic opportunities, at least for the fall," Beekman said.

Beekman added he felt things were "trending in the right direction" when the university brought students back to East Lansing.

"It's become clear that we are simply not in a position to move forward," said Beekman.

