Most Important Michigan State Players vs. Maryland
The Michigan State Spartans have an important game upcoming against the Maryland Terrapins.
It is only the second game of the season, but the Spartans must show they can compete with some of the better teams in the Big Ten if they want to reach a bowl game in 2024.
Head Coach Jonathan Smith must prepare his squad to play against the Terrapins, a team the Spartans have lost to in two consecutive seasons.
For that to happen, the Spartans need a few important players to step up and play better than they did in last week’s game against Florida Atlantic.
Let’s take a look at three X-factors for Michigan State as they look to pick up their second win of the season.
Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. - Foster is supposed to be one of the top performers for this Spartan offense.
However, he posted just three catches for 23 yards against the Owls, fumbling a ball and dropping a pass that hit him in the chest, leading to the first collegiate interception for Aidan Chiles.
Foster is the top Spartan in this wide receiver room, and he must play like it against a Terrapins defense that has produced excellent defensive backs in recent years. If he doesn’t, the Spartans’ passing game could be in trouble again.
Tight end Jack Velling - For some of the same reasons as Foster, Velling has to get going.
The nation’s leading touchdown-catching tight end in 2023 caught just one pass for 15 yards against the Owls. He needs to be more involved against the Terrapins if the Spartans’ passing game wants to improve from last week.
A few easy check downs or out routes could open up the offense and help Chiles’ confidence. Velling’s role in the offense must be much bigger if the Spartans want to pull off the victory.
Center Tanner Miller - As a former All-American and current captain, Miller must be a leader on the offensive line.
The offensive line held up in pass protection last week, but it did not open up running lanes for Nate Carter. Miller needs to be the voice for the rest of the offensive line in an effort to improve this weekend.
If Miller can lead his group, and they improve against Maryland, he will have done his job.
