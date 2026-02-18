MSU Football Announces Date of 'Spring Showcase' at Spartan Stadium

Michigan State football fans are going to get a look at their new-look team this spring.

On Wednesday afternoon, the program announced that it will be hosting a "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium to finish off this year's round of spring practices. The event will be held on Saturday, April 18, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Admission to fans will be free as well.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fans missed out on this opportunity last year, as MSU cited the ongoing renovations at the stadium. One could also speculate that coaches wouldn't want to show off their talent right before the spring transfer portal window opens up. That concern is gone now, as the window in early January is now the only one college football has now.

Chances are that this will be more of an open practice, rather than a scrimmage or game (note the usage of the word "showcase"). Pat Fitzgerald was asked about this type of event on National Signing Day, back on Feb. 4, and he said that he was envisioning "a little bit more of a fan-fest."

More Info on Upcoming Event, Upcoming Spring Season

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Given the information released by Michigan State athletics, this event definitely aligns a fair bit with Fitzgerald's statement two weeks ago. Per a press release, there will be "several free fan activations throughout Spartan Stadium as part of the Spring Showcase," as well as autographs from members of the team.

That can be a good opportunity for a lot of MSU's many newcomers to connect with fans. The roster for the Spartans is going to look much, much different from last year. By my count, the team brought in 30 players from the transfer portal (something Fitzgerald hopes he doesn't have to do again), as well as 29 freshmen as part of their 2026 recruiting class.

The "Spring Showcase" will end up being the team's 15th and final practice during spring ball. Fitzgerald's first official practices as the Michigan State head coach will be on Tuesday, March 17. The plan is to practice every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday for five straight weeks.

These practices will be critical for a roster full of people who are only just getting to know each other during winter workouts. MSU will need these practices to install and teach players the offensive and defensive systems to try and set them up for success once it's time to really get ready for the season during training camp in late July and early August.

Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald speaks at a press conference at Spartan Stadium during National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

