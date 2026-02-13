Ranking MSU's Top 10 Transfer Portal Acquisitions

It has been a chaotic transfer portal cycle for Michigan State football.

The Spartans brought in 30 players from the transfer portal, a number new head coach Pat Fitzgerald hopes he doesn’t have to reach again. Alas, there was a necessity for such a large class due to the coaching change. More than 40 players left the program in the wake of Jonathan Smith’s firing.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s hard to sift through all those players. MSU brought in Power Four transfers, of course, but it also added guys from FCS and Division II schools.

Some, though, have more hype around themselves than others. Here are the 10 most exciting transfer additions for Michigan State this offseason:

10. RB Marvis Parrish (Western Kentucky)

Western Kentucky running back Marvis Parrish (21) runs the ball, with offensive lineman Quincy Jenkins (63) providing cover, against Delaware Blue Hens linebacker Blake Matthews (10) during Delaware's first home CUSA football game, which was nationally televised, at Delaware Stadium in Newark on Oct. 3, 2025. Western Kentucky won 27-24. | Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the underrated gets for MSU this season was former WKU running back Marvis Parrish . He has three years of eligibility left, and had a really nice freshman season where he rushed for 576 yards and had an additional 203 as a receiver.

Parrish probably won’t be the RB1 in his first season in East Lansing. Maybe not even RB2. But his already proven production and larger amount of eligibility left lands him on this list.

9. S Michael Richard (Louisiana Tech)

Dec 28, 2024; Shreveport, LA, USA; Army Black Knights running back Noah Short (15) tries to avoid a hit from Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Michael Richard (5) during the first half of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

One player who is anticipated to have a big role in Michigan State’s secondary is Michael Richard . He only has one year of eligibility left, but is coming off a successful season with five tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Richard can play both safety and nickel, giving him some flexibility in defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s system.

8. P Rhys Dakin (Iowa)

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa’s Rhys Dakin (9) looks on during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only so many specialists could make it here, but Iowa punter transfer Rhys Dakin is one of them. Dakin started for two seasons for the Hawkeyes, learning from new MSU special teams coordinator LeVar Woods .

He was a second-team All-Big Ten player as a freshman and was an honorable mention this past season. Adding him ensures that punter will remain a strength for the Spartans, even with Ryan Eckley headed to the NFL.

7. OT Robert Wright Jr. (Georgia Southern)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Another player for the future is Georgia Southern offensive tackle transfer Robert Wright Jr. He has three years of eligibility left.

Wright may have a backup role this coming season, but he was the starting right tackle for the Eagles in 2025. According to PFF, he played 752 offensive snaps and never committed a single penalty.

6. CB Tre Bell (Iowa State)

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Likely to be one of Michigan State’s starting corners is Iowa State transfer Tre Bell . He started for most of the season in Ames in 2025 and ended up following cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat to East Lansing.

Bell picked off two passes to the two touchdowns he allowed, according to PFF. He also had a forced fumble and two pass defenses.

5. C Trent Fraley (North Dakota State)

Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd offensive lineman Dalton Tucker (68) and offensive lineman Trent Fraley (53) line up against the UTSA Roadrunners during the fourth quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

MSU’s top addition from the FCS level is one of the best from said level. North Dakota State’s Trent Fraley won the division’s Rimington Award, going to the FCS’s best center. He was also the 2025 Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Fraley only has one season of eligibility left, but he’s sure to be a key part of the Spartans’ offensive line.

4. LB Kenny Soares Jr. (N.C. State)

Dec 23, 2023; Las Vagas, NV, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (35) celebrates after the Wildcats defeated the Utah Utes 14-7 to win the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One huge addition to MSU’s defense is Kenny Soares Jr. , who played for Fitzgerald during his true freshman season at Northwestern. Soares spent last season at N.C. State, though, where he finished second on the team in tackles (80).

It seems that Michigan State may be using Soares for his pass rushing capabilities, though. He is listed as an EDGE defender on the Spartans’ 2026 spring roster.

3. OT Ben Murawski (UConn)

Oct 19, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies offensive lineman Ben Murawski (77) is helped off the field by head coach Jim Mora and staff as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The big new offensive lineman for MSU is former UConn left tackle Ben Murawski . He was the very first person to commit to the Spartans in this expanded transfer portal class.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds, Murawski was known as one of the best run blockers at his position in the country. His other critical job will be protecting starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic’s blind side.

2. RB Cam Edwards (UConn)

Sep 20, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) runs the ball for a touchdown against et Ball State Cardinals in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Speaking of UConn, the likely RB1 for MSU is running back Cam Edwards . He only has one year left, but he was also one of the most productive backs in the portal, rushing for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season at UConn.

Edwards has the chance to be a star running back for Michigan State. The key is if he’ll be able to make the jump from essentially playing a G6 schedule to playing in the Big Ten.

1. CB Charles Brantley (Miami)

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Topping off the list is the guy who probably should have never left East Lansing in the first place: Charles Brantley . The Florida native transferred to Miami last offseason, but has decided to go back to MSU for what will be his sixth season of college football.

It should be a relatively safe bet that Brantley does well, because we’ve all seen it. Brantley was Michigan State’s top corner back in 2024, intercepting three passes and not allowing a touchdown, according to PFF. He’ll also still have familiarity with Rossi’s system, which is an added bonus.

Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald speaks at a press conference at Spartan Stadium during National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

