Ranking MSU's Top 10 Transfer Portal Acquisitions
In this story:
It has been a chaotic transfer portal cycle for Michigan State football.
The Spartans brought in 30 players from the transfer portal, a number new head coach Pat Fitzgerald hopes he doesn’t have to reach again. Alas, there was a necessity for such a large class due to the coaching change. More than 40 players left the program in the wake of Jonathan Smith’s firing.
It’s hard to sift through all those players. MSU brought in Power Four transfers, of course, but it also added guys from FCS and Division II schools.
Some, though, have more hype around themselves than others. Here are the 10 most exciting transfer additions for Michigan State this offseason:
10. RB Marvis Parrish (Western Kentucky)
One of the underrated gets for MSU this season was former WKU running back Marvis Parrish. He has three years of eligibility left, and had a really nice freshman season where he rushed for 576 yards and had an additional 203 as a receiver.
Parrish probably won’t be the RB1 in his first season in East Lansing. Maybe not even RB2. But his already proven production and larger amount of eligibility left lands him on this list.
9. S Michael Richard (Louisiana Tech)
One player who is anticipated to have a big role in Michigan State’s secondary is Michael Richard. He only has one year of eligibility left, but is coming off a successful season with five tackles for loss and three interceptions.
Richard can play both safety and nickel, giving him some flexibility in defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s system.
8. P Rhys Dakin (Iowa)
Only so many specialists could make it here, but Iowa punter transfer Rhys Dakin is one of them. Dakin started for two seasons for the Hawkeyes, learning from new MSU special teams coordinator LeVar Woods.
He was a second-team All-Big Ten player as a freshman and was an honorable mention this past season. Adding him ensures that punter will remain a strength for the Spartans, even with Ryan Eckley headed to the NFL.
7. OT Robert Wright Jr. (Georgia Southern)
Another player for the future is Georgia Southern offensive tackle transfer Robert Wright Jr. He has three years of eligibility left.
Wright may have a backup role this coming season, but he was the starting right tackle for the Eagles in 2025. According to PFF, he played 752 offensive snaps and never committed a single penalty.
6. CB Tre Bell (Iowa State)
Likely to be one of Michigan State’s starting corners is Iowa State transfer Tre Bell. He started for most of the season in Ames in 2025 and ended up following cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat to East Lansing.
Bell picked off two passes to the two touchdowns he allowed, according to PFF. He also had a forced fumble and two pass defenses.
5. C Trent Fraley (North Dakota State)
MSU’s top addition from the FCS level is one of the best from said level. North Dakota State’s Trent Fraley won the division’s Rimington Award, going to the FCS’s best center. He was also the 2025 Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Fraley only has one season of eligibility left, but he’s sure to be a key part of the Spartans’ offensive line.
4. LB Kenny Soares Jr. (N.C. State)
One huge addition to MSU’s defense is Kenny Soares Jr., who played for Fitzgerald during his true freshman season at Northwestern. Soares spent last season at N.C. State, though, where he finished second on the team in tackles (80).
It seems that Michigan State may be using Soares for his pass rushing capabilities, though. He is listed as an EDGE defender on the Spartans’ 2026 spring roster.
3. OT Ben Murawski (UConn)
The big new offensive lineman for MSU is former UConn left tackle Ben Murawski. He was the very first person to commit to the Spartans in this expanded transfer portal class.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds, Murawski was known as one of the best run blockers at his position in the country. His other critical job will be protecting starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic’s blind side.
2. RB Cam Edwards (UConn)
Speaking of UConn, the likely RB1 for MSU is running back Cam Edwards. He only has one year left, but he was also one of the most productive backs in the portal, rushing for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season at UConn.
Edwards has the chance to be a star running back for Michigan State. The key is if he’ll be able to make the jump from essentially playing a G6 schedule to playing in the Big Ten.
1. CB Charles Brantley (Miami)
Topping off the list is the guy who probably should have never left East Lansing in the first place: Charles Brantley. The Florida native transferred to Miami last offseason, but has decided to go back to MSU for what will be his sixth season of college football.
It should be a relatively safe bet that Brantley does well, because we’ve all seen it. Brantley was Michigan State’s top corner back in 2024, intercepting three passes and not allowing a touchdown, according to PFF. He’ll also still have familiarity with Rossi’s system, which is an added bonus.
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika