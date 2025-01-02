MSU Could Have New-Look Offensive Line in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans know improving the offensive line will be one of the most important goals of the 2025 season.
Jonathan Smith and Jim Michalczik’s offensive line was not up to par last season and was a major reason the team did not make a bowl game in 2024.
It was a fairly disappointing position group for MSU last season, as several of the Spartans’ starters were experienced, including center Tanner Miller, guard Luke Newman and tackle/guard Brandon Baldwin.
However, their experience did not help them play better on the field, and the Spartans will look to upgrade from them next season.
MSU should have reinforcements on the line next season, as Gavin Broscious and Kristian Phillips should return from season-ending injuries. Phillips was one of the team’s starting guards, while Broscious was his backup.
Phillips has the physical profile to be a plus offensive lineman in the Big Ten. He was raw as a recruit but has developed nicely during his time in East Lansing. He should be a major factor next season if he can stay healthy.
Young linemen should have a chance to step into bigger roles next season, as many starting spots are open. Miller is moving on, and backup center Dallas Fincher transferred to San Diego State. Could former four-star high school recruit Cole Dellinger step into that role?
Former four-star Rustin Young could compete for one of the tackle spots. Ashton Lepo played most snaps at right tackle, while Stanton Ramil dominated at left. If Smith and his staff feel they can upgrade from one of those players, Young should firmly be in the mix.
Andrew Dennis is an intriguing player who could see more playing time next season. The former four-star de-committed from MSU amid 2023’s coaching turmoil and enrolled at Illinois last January, but entered the portal before ever playing for the Illini and returned to East Lansing last season.
The Spartans hit the transfer portal for offensive linemen, landing Luka Vincic from Oregon State, Matt Gulbin from Wake Forest and Caleb Carter from Western Carolina. All three should have a good shot at earning significant playing time in 2025.
Smith and his staff knew they had to improve the offensive line next season if they wanted to play for anything meaningful in 2025. They did that this offseason, and they could bank on young players developing into productive players.
Expect MSU to have a much better offensive line next season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.